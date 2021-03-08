LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Grundy wrestling stars Fiser, McNutt in national tourneys

Gabe Fiser and Jacob McNutt were four-time VHSL state wrestling champions during their days at Grundy High School. These days the former stars for the Golden Wave are making waves nationally.
Fiser will represent Loras College in this weekend’s National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III national tournament, while McNutt competed for the University of the Cumberlands on Friday in the NAIA national tourney in Wichita, Kansas.
“Seeing McNutt and myself doing great things at the next level is just awesome,” Fiser said. “He and I always fed off each other in the best ways possible. Me and Jacob have dreamed of moments like this since we were in Little League. It’s also awesome because it shows that our program [at Grundy] is one of the best in the state and we can produce athletes to go to the next level if they want.”
Fiser is the 12th seed in the 165-pound weight class for the national tourney, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Coralville, Iowa.
“I actually wasn’t sure if I was going to qualify,” Fiser said. “I had a wrestle-off last weekend to see if I made the spot on our team and ended up winning. I didn’t really expect to be ranked 12th. It was actually a surprise, because I started the season off at 157 pounds and bumped up about three weeks ago. But on being the 12th seed, I know that I’m not where I want to be and I want to keep on jumping up the ladder.”
Fiser, a sophomore, has a 4-2 record with two pinfalls this season.
“I’ve taken a different approach on my performance this year,” Fiser said. “I have just been trying to score as many points as I can in every match and leave nothing out there. I think overall I’m not satisfied and always want more.”
Fiser spent his freshman season at Coe College, where he compiled at 17-10 record, before transferring to Loras.
“Transferring to another school is a difficult task,” Fiser said. “You are put in a new environment and you have a lot of soul searching to do. And you always wonder ‘Did I make the right decision?’ I believe I did make the best decision. It’s gone great. I’m learning new things every day and I have great coaches that push me to be the best in the country.”
McNutt reached the national tournament for the second straight year and had a 1-2 record in the event in the 157-pound weight class. A redshirt sophomore, McNutt’s win was a 9-6 decision over a grappler from Benedictine College.
Meanwhile, Fiser will attempt to earn a spot on the podium this weekend in Iowa.
“I just want to thank my coaches my family and all the people who have supported me through the year,” Fiser said. “I’d like to thank God for the opportunities he had blessed me with and hopefully, I can make a statement on the big stage this weekend.”
McClung earns Big 12 honors
It came as no surprise that Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung (Gate City) earned accolades from the Big 12 Conference.
The Georgetown University transfer was a unanimous selection as the league’s men’s basketball newcomer of the year and was a second-team all-conference pick.
McClung is averaging 16.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Red Raiders.
Malik’s moments
It was certainly a memorable week for Concord University men’s basketball star Malik Johnson.
On March 1, the George Wythe High School graduate had a career-high 29 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals as the Mountain Lions earned a 107-100 double-overtime decision against Davis & Elkins in the first round of the Mountain East Conference tournament.
Oh yeah, he also scored the 1,000th point of his collegiate career in the second half.
The following day Johnson found out he was a second-team selection on the All-MEC hoops squad.
Johnson averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and will return next season to use his final year of eligibility.
Martin madness
Darrin Martin has been the point man for the men’s basketball team at West Virginia Tech and he has directed the Golden Bears to the NAIA national tournament.
The ex-Graham High School standout is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game for the school in Beckley, West Virginia, which won the River States Conference tournament and opens national tourney play on Friday.
Dani does well
Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) averaged 3.2 steals per game this season for the women’s basketball squad at Bluefield State College, establishing a single-season program record in that category.
She went for 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks on March 4 in Bluefield State’s final game of the season.
Lexi’s learning
Lincoln Memorial University redshirt junior Lexi Kiser earned the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball Elite 20 award.
The honor is for an athlete with a top grade point average – Kiser’s is 3.919 as a business major – in each of the SAC’s 20 sports.
The Graham High School graduate can also play some hoops as she averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game for a squad that finished as runner-up in the league tournament.
Hammonds goes national
The senior season for Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) at Union College has been much like her junior year at the school in Kentucky.
She repeated as Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the year and helped her team qualify for the NAIA national tournament for the second consecutive season.
Hammonds has 1,490 points, 1,077 rebounds, 338 assists and 220 steals for her career entering Friday’s national tourney opener against Olivet Nazarene.
Price is right
Averie Price’s first season with the Tusculum University Pioneers will include a trip to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national tournament.
Tusculum (18-3) plays Tuskeegee on Friday in the first round. Price, a former Lebanon High School star, has appeared in seven games and is averaging 1.4 points.
Peyton’s performance
Peyton Carter (Abingdon) averaged 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in her freshman season for the Tennessee Tech women’s basketball team.
Smith: Big South’s best
Gardner-Webb’s Alasia Smith (Science Hill) was named the Big South Conference women’s basketball freshman of the year.
She was averaging 11.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field entering Monday’s conference tournament game against Presbyterian.
Outstanding Abbey
Wofford College freshman Abbey Crawford had four points and blocked one shot on Sunday in the Terriers’ 60-38 loss to Mercer in the finals of the Southern Conference women’s hoops tournament.
The former Sullivan Central High School standout averaged 1.3 points in 14 games during her first collegiate season.
Francisco’s finest
Thomas Francisco went 2-for-4 with a RBI, walk and run scored on Sunday in East Carolina University’s 10-2 overpowering of Appalachian State in a non-conference baseball game.
The ex-Abingdon High School slugger extended his hitting streak to 11 games and owns a .333 batting average.
Gavin’s good numbers
Virginia Tech sophomore slugger Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) went 3-for-5 with two runs and a RBI on Friday as the Hokies took a 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball win over North Carolina.
Cross is hitting .303 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Garett gets first win
Milligan University freshman pitcher Garett Bowman (John Battle) earned the first win of his collegiate baseball career on Saturday.
He allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief, while walking none and striking out five as the Buffaloes took a 10-8 victory over Bluefield in the first game of a doubleheader.
Bowman is 1-1 with one save and a 3.46 ERA in six relief outings this season.
Hunter hammers pitches
Hunter Wolfe was mashing at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate blasted a two-run homer in the third inning of Texas Christian University’s 15-5 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the ballpark that is the home of the Houston Astros.
Wolfe is hitting .216 with two home runs and 11 RBIs this season for TCU.
Milligan mashers
Milligan University sophomore Kate Pendleton (Gate City) connected for the first homer of her collegiate softball career on Sunday as the Buffaloes collected a 9-0 win over Kentucky Christian in the first game of a doubleheader.
Pendleton pounded a 1-1 pitch from KCU reliever Bryn Osburn over the center-field fence in the sixth inning. She is hitting .438 with four RBIs.
Meanwhile, Lindsey Slagle (Virginia High) is hitting .500 (4-for-8) with three RBIs for Milligan.
Tazewell twosome
Two former Tazewell High School standouts are playing well for the softball team at Bluefield College.
Senior Laken Sparks has a .423 batting average to go along with 10 RBIs, while pitching to the tune of a 2-2 record and 4.70 ERA. Freshman Kenzie Lambert is batting .368 with three RBIs.
Quillen crushes it
Keeley Quillen (Gate City) connected for a two-run homer in the third inning of Carson-Newman University’s 16-0 victory over Queens on Saturday in the first game of a softball doubleheader. Quillen is hitting .167.
Oakes stands tall
Sarah Oakes (Marion) had nine kills and four blocks on Saturday in Greensboro College’s 25-11, 28-26, 25-18 volleyball victory over North Carolina Wesleyan.
Large makes splash
Roanoke College’s Kimberly Large was named the top female performer at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimming championships after a dominant showing in the pool.
Large won three individual events and the Abingdon High School graduate was on two triumphant relay teams at the event held this past weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Large touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (23.93 seconds), 100 butterfly (58.28 seconds) and 100 freestyle (52.43) seconds, while swimming the first leg on the victorious 200 freestyle relay team (1:37.47) and the anchor leg for the winning 400 freestyle relay squad (3:33.86). She set a school record in the 100 freestyle.
She was on the runner-up 200 medley and 400 medley relay teams as well.
Bre Coley: All-AAC
Milligan University freshman Bre Coley (Marion) earned a second-team spot on the All-Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s swimming squad.
She was honored for her performance in the 400 individual medley, where her best time is 4:52.76.
Arnold: SoCon superlative
Chloe Arnold scored the first goal of the season for the women’s soccer team at Chattanooga.
The former Tennessee High star also secured the first Southern Conference player of the week honor of 2021.
Arnold earned the accolade after her 22nd career goal got the Mocs on the board in a 2-0 win over North Alabama on Feb. 26.
Chattanooga hosts East Tennessee State on Friday. Arnold’s younger sister, Emma, is a freshman for the Buccaneers.
Atchley makes debut
Sophomore Abby Atchley (Honaker) appeared in her first match for the women’s soccer squad at Gardner-Webb on Feb. 14.
Atchley took over as goalkeeper in the second half of her team’s 6-0 season-opening loss to the University of Tennessee. She did not allow a score and had two saves in 45 minutes.
