LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Grundy wrestling stars Fiser, McNutt in national tourneys

Gabe Fiser and Jacob McNutt were four-time VHSL state wrestling champions during their days at Grundy High School. These days the former stars for the Golden Wave are making waves nationally.

Fiser will represent Loras College in this weekend’s National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III national tournament, while McNutt competed for the University of the Cumberlands on Friday in the NAIA national tourney in Wichita, Kansas.

“Seeing McNutt and myself doing great things at the next level is just awesome,” Fiser said. “He and I always fed off each other in the best ways possible. Me and Jacob have dreamed of moments like this since we were in Little League. It’s also awesome because it shows that our program [at Grundy] is one of the best in the state and we can produce athletes to go to the next level if they want.”

Fiser is the 12th seed in the 165-pound weight class for the national tourney, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Coralville, Iowa.