LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Abingdon standout Madison Asher ends season early for Lenoir-Rhyne due to injury

“I retore my rotator cuff and snapped one of the anchors that had been placed in my shoulder in a previous surgery,” Asher said. “I also had tissue that had balled up on the top of my shoulder, which all caused me to not be able to properly lift my arm above my head anymore. It happened during a practice on Sept. 20. My surgeon said I had pushed my body to the absolute max and my shoulder couldn’t handle anymore because I had messed it up so bad in the past.”

“Thankfully, I was able to participate in a retirement game, which was exactly one year from the original surgery,” Asher said. “No one is sure how I was able to do it with the shape my shoulder was in. … When I found out I was going to have to medically retire that was one of the hardest things I have ever had to cope with. This sport was my everything for 16 years of my life – I’m only 22 so that is almost my entire life. It broke my heart but I knew I was going to have to grow up and handle this in the best way I could because there was a lot of season left to play and I was going to have to still be a leader on my team.”