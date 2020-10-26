LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Five area stars play key roles for their Division I teams

If you spent your Saturday surfing the channels to get your college football fix, there is a good chance you saw some guys from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee making major contributions.
James Mitchell (Union), Cam Allen (Graham), Jordan Stout (Honaker), Austin Lewis (David Crockett) and Cade Ballard (Greeneville) are all playing key roles for their NCAA Division I teams.
“It speaks volumes for those kids excelling at the Division I level,” said Travis Turner, Mitchell’s coach at Union. “The people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia should be proud.”
Mitchell caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker in the second quarter of Virginia Tech’s 23-16 setback to Wake Forest on Saturday. He finished with three catches for 51 yards.
For the season, Mitchell has 265 receiving yards on 15 grabs and four touchdowns. He also has a rushing TD on his stat line.
“He does everything exceptionally well,” Turner said. “His blocking, his route-running and we all knew he could catch the ball. He had a pancake block against North Carolina and they probably showed it 10 times on replay.”
Allen amassed five tackles – four of the solo variety – and came up with a crucial fumble recovery in Purdue’s 24-20 season-opening triumph over Iowa on Saturday
After Purdue’s Dedrick Mackey jarred the ball loose from the grasp of Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent, Allen pounced on the ball. The Boilermakers scored the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive.
Stout had a busy day for Penn State as the Nittany Lions dropped a 36-35 overtime decision to the Indiana Hoosiers. He punted three times for a 39.7-yard average, had five touchbacks on five kickoffs and came up just short on a 57-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left in regulation.
Lewis made two tackles for the Liberty Flames, who improved to 5-0 with a 56-35 win over Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior defensive end has made nine stops this season.
Meanwhile, Ballard has crafted a 2-0 record as the starting quarterback for the United States Military Academy. He was 30-0 and starred on two TSSAA state title teams during his final two seasons at Greeneville.
“He is just a winner,” Army coach Jeff Monken told the Middletown Times Herald-Record. “He’s a tough kid.”
Ballard threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Robinson on Saturday to highlight Army’s 49-3 mashing of Mercer. That came a week after he rushed for a score in Army’s 28-16 triumph over Texas-San Antonio.
A pair of Ballard’s former high school teammates – Tennessee long snapper Will Albright and Wake Forest tight end Cameron Hite – have played in two games apiece this season for their DI teams.
Hurd’s heroics
Milligan University rallied for a 14-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12 volleyball victory over the Union (Kentucky) Bulldogs on Oct. 22 as ex-Sullivan Central High School standout Sydney Hurd contributed 31 assists and 13 digs.
Grubb gets on court
Johnson University junior point guard Gavin Grubb was on the court for the first time during the 2020-21 men’s basketball season last Friday.
A Sullivan East High School graduate, Grubb had seven points, one rebound and one steal in a 104-66 loss to the University of the Cumberlands.
Gobble has good day
Freshman Cooper Gobble (Virginia High) had a successful Saturday for the men’s swim team at Lees-McRae College.
Gobble was on the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams at a meet in Beckley, West Virginia, while finishing as runner-up in the 400 freestyle in 4:30.72 and placing third in the 50 freestyle in 25.57 seconds.
Local at NCCAA nationals
Alice Lloyd College senior golfer Aaron Minor (Tennessee High) finished tied for 27th at the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament on Oct. 19-21.
Minor recorded scores of 86, 87 and 84 for a total of 257 at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Florida.
Creasy hits the links
University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy is tied for ninth after two rounds of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate in Franklin, Tennessee.
The former Abingdon High School star has carded rounds of 68 and 67 for a total of 135. He trails leaders Matthew Riedel of Vanderbilt and Julian Perico of Arkansas by five shots entering today’s final round.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!