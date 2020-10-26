LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Five area stars play key roles for their Division I teams

After Purdue’s Dedrick Mackey jarred the ball loose from the grasp of Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent, Allen pounced on the ball. The Boilermakers scored the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Stout had a busy day for Penn State as the Nittany Lions dropped a 36-35 overtime decision to the Indiana Hoosiers. He punted three times for a 39.7-yard average, had five touchbacks on five kickoffs and came up just short on a 57-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left in regulation.

Lewis made two tackles for the Liberty Flames, who improved to 5-0 with a 56-35 win over Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior defensive end has made nine stops this season.

Meanwhile, Ballard has crafted a 2-0 record as the starting quarterback for the United States Military Academy. He was 30-0 and starred on two TSSAA state title teams during his final two seasons at Greeneville.

“He is just a winner,” Army coach Jeff Monken told the Middletown Times Herald-Record. “He’s a tough kid.”

Ballard threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Robinson on Saturday to highlight Army’s 49-3 mashing of Mercer. That came a week after he rushed for a score in Army’s 28-16 triumph over Texas-San Antonio.