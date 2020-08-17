LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Devin Smith joins Concord's Hall of Fame

Devin Smith is among the latest Concord University Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and he’s the second member of his family to earn that distinguished accolade.
His older brother, Trey Smith, was enshrined two years ago.
The siblings starred in three sports at George Wythe High School and then both had success on the baseball diamond at Concord.
“Joining my brother in the hall of fame is awesome,” Devin Smith said. “Crazy how time flies from when we were kids throwing baseball in the yard to now. … It’s an honor to be selected. Definitely the greatest achievement of my playing career.”
Devin Smith hit .328 for the Mountain Lions from 2009-2013, while compiling a 12-8 record and racking up 100 strikeouts over 137 innings of work on the mound for the NCAA Division II program located in Athens, West Virginia.
“My best memory would be winning the conference championship in 2013,” Smith said. “There’s no better feeling in baseball than dogpiling after winning a championship.”
Smith is currently an assistant baseball coach at Concord.
“Concord has always been a home away from home to my family,” Smith said. “[Head coach] Kevin Garrett gave me and my brother an opportunity to play college baseball on athletic scholarships. We will forever be grateful for him.”
Christian’s stint ends in South Carolina
Jeremy Christian’s tenure as the head baseball coach at South Carolina-Beaufort came to an end in April. The Virginia High graduate compiled an 80-94 in four seasons leading the NAIA program.
Christian previously served as the head coach at Point University in Georgia and now-defunct Virginia Intermont College in Bristol.
“I have the absolute highest opinion of Jeremy and am thankful for his commitment to USCB baseball for these last three and a half years,” USC Beaufort athletic director Quin Monahan said in a press release. “I wish he and his family the best as they move forward.”
Rosenbaum at Roanoke
Blake Rosenbaum (Abingdon) will serve as the assistant coach at Roanoke College during the school’s inaugural season of wrestling in the fall of 2021.
Rosenbaum won more than 100 matches during his collegiate career at Ferrum College.
Fiser finds new home
Gabe Fiser announced via social media last month that he was transferring to Loras College, a NCAA Division III program in Iowa. The four-time state wrestling champion from Grundy High School spent his freshman season on the mat at Coe College.
Ferrum athletes hit the books
Tight end Dakota Crouse (Tazewell), offensive lineman Cade Rouse (Rural Retreat), linebacker Tanner Kennedy (Union) and offensive lineman Eric Workman (Graham) were among the Ferrum College football players selected to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s 2020-21 All-Academic team.
Men’s basketball player Nick Helton (Lebanon) and the volleyball duo of Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) and Layura Henley (George Wythe) also earned the distinction.
Hooker has good showing
High Point University golfer Adam Hooker finished in a tie for 12th on the individual leaderboard at the Triad Amateur held July 25-26 in North Carolina.
The former Lebanon High School standout is a redshirt sophomore at High Point and was a member of the Big South Conference’s 2020-21 all-academic team.
