LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Devin Smith joins Concord's Hall of Fame

Devin Smith is among the latest Concord University Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and he’s the second member of his family to earn that distinguished accolade.

His older brother, Trey Smith, was enshrined two years ago.

The siblings starred in three sports at George Wythe High School and then both had success on the baseball diamond at Concord.

“Joining my brother in the hall of fame is awesome,” Devin Smith said. “Crazy how time flies from when we were kids throwing baseball in the yard to now. … It’s an honor to be selected. Definitely the greatest achievement of my playing career.”

Devin Smith hit .328 for the Mountain Lions from 2009-2013, while compiling a 12-8 record and racking up 100 strikeouts over 137 innings of work on the mound for the NCAA Division II program located in Athens, West Virginia.

“My best memory would be winning the conference championship in 2013,” Smith said. “There’s no better feeling in baseball than dogpiling after winning a championship.”

Smith is currently an assistant baseball coach at Concord.