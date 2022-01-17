LOCALS IN COLLEGE: D-B connection scoring some points at the D I level

The Dobyns-Bennett High School Indians won the TSSAA District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA boys basketball titles during the 2013-14 season and finished with a 21-9 record.

Eight years later, that squad from Kingsport, Tennessee, holds another neat distinction.

John Fulkerson of the University of Tennessee Volunteers needs just eight points – he might get them Tuesday night against Vanderbilt – to reach the 1,000-point mark for his collegiate career and he would become the third member of that D-B team to crack the 1K mark at the NCAA Division I level.

Makale Foreman of the University of California and Florida Gulf Coast University’s Matt Halvorsen have already surpassed the 1,000-point threshold in DI play.

“I’ve known John and Makale since early middle school,” Halvorsen said. “They were a year older than me, but I would play against them a lot in tournaments.”

Fulkerson is one of the most popular players to ever suit up at Tennessee and the 6-foot-9 post player has established a program record by appearing in 146 games for the Vols.

He transferred from D-B to Christ School in North Carolina to polish off his prep career.

Halvorsen also transferred to Christ School to close out his high school days.

“John has been my best friend since early high school,” Halvorsen said. “We transferred to Christ School together and he became more of a brother than a friend. We argued like two brothers, but also had each other’s back through anything. He’s a great teammate and leader and is a big reason why Tennessee basketball is at the level it is right now. I only played with Makale for a couple years, but his shooting ability and confidence are awesome to watch.”

Halvorsen spent his first four seasons at Western Carolina before enrolling at FGCU as a graduate student. The 6-foot-1 guard has totaled 1,393 career points and drained 330 3-pointers.

“My collegiate experience has gone great. I had an amazing time at Western Carolina,” Halvorsen said. “My junior year was a special experience with a great staff and great teammates. We had a really good team and won a lot of games. Setting the all-time 3-point record [at WCU] means a lot to me and was a long-term goal I set early on in my career.”

He is averaging 7.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.

“Now at Florida Gulf Coast, I think we have a great chance to play in the NCAA tournament,” Halvorsen said. “We have a lot of transfers from really good schools who have put up some big numbers. We are still learning to play with each other and are chopping away day-by-day to get better. This team has a chance to be really special. Being able to play as much as I have and at the level I have is a great feeling since there was so many of these same coaches that didn’t believe in me years ago. I’m excited to finish out this year and see what this FGCU team can accomplish. The challenge and doubt is the best part of playing.”

Foreman has traveled an interesting path since his days at D-B. After a year at Hargrave Military Academy, his collegiate career has included stops at Chattanooga, Stony Brook and California as he’s amassed 1,201 points along the way.

The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 3.2 points per game for Cal.

The trio had special moments eight seasons ago at D-B and have continued to make memories at the next level.

“The best memory [from the 2013-14 season] was that whole spring semester,” Halvorsen said. “We won 16 games in a row and became one of the best teams in the state. … We were all young and inexperienced and now it is awesome watching John and Makale play at this level.”

Tigh thrives at UPike

Grundy High School graduate Tigh Compton is off to a 12-3 start in his second season as the men’s basketball coach at the University of Pikeville.

Peyton’s place

Tennessee Tech’s Peyton Carter (Abingdon) stuffed the stat sheet on Jan. 13.

She finished with three points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 75-58 women’s hoops win over Southeast Missouri.

Carter is averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Brooke’s best

It should come as no surprise that Brooke Hammonds had another sterling performance for the women’s basketball team at Union College.

The former Lee High standout finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals on Saturday in a 66-58 win over Johnson University.

Her season stats: 23.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 47.4 field-goal percentage.

Aubrey Update

Carlow University freshman Emma Aubrey (Sullivan East) scored eight points on Jan. 8 in a 64-53 women’s basketball loss to Brescia.

Gobble gets win

Lees-McRae swimmer Cooper Gobble (Virginia High) was part of the victorious men’s 400 medley relay team on Friday during a dual meet against Emory & Henry.

Gobble, Chase Davis, Carson Cross and Caleb Eidson clocked in at 4:09.32.

Cusano finishes fourth

Ashley Cusano (Union) of North Carolina State University placed fourth in the women’s 100 butterfly on Saturday during a dual swim meet against Duke.

Cusano touched the wall in 56.12 seconds.

McComas on the mat

Gardner-Webb University freshman wrestler Peyton McComas earned a victory via pinfall on Sunday in his team’s 24-15 victory over Bellarmine in a dual match.

The Grundy High School graduate stuck the shoulders of Charlie Cadell to the mat in 6:37 in the 285-pound weight class.

McCray wins for WV Tech

Competing in the 141-pound weight class, West Virginia Tech wrestler Judson McCray (Tennessee High) needed just 55 seconds to pin Truett-McConnell’s Anthony Greear on Saturday in a dual match.

Fiser fares well

Gabe Fiser (Grundy) improved to 13-2 on Jan. 13 for the wrestling team at Loras College in Iowa.

His latest victory in the 165-pound weight class was a 20-6 major decision over Central College’s Christian Wilson in a dual match.

Bronze for Barnett

Justin Barnett of Virginia Commonwealth University placed third in the men’s shot put at a track and field meet Saturday in Lexington, Virginia.

The ex-Union High School standout had a top heave of 14.53 meters/47-feet, 8-inches.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.