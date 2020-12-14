LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Crockett, Breeding are a dynamic duo for Bluefield College

Senior Tianna Crockett and freshman Emily Breeding have proven to be a dynamic duo for the women’s basketball team at Bluefield College.
The 5-foot-10 Crockett is averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and the former George Wythe High School star is the squad’s most versatile player.
“Tianna contributes to our team in many ways,” said Bluefield coach Corey Mullins. “Within our system she has been asked to play many different positions. … Her athleticism and effort has been a great asset to us over the past four seasons. Tianna has really committed herself to being one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. We match her up on our opponent’s best player. At times, she has been searching to be more consistent on the offensive end, but her defensive intensity makes it hard to bring her out of the game.”
Breeding, a 5-foot-6 guard, is putting up 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. The Abingdon High School graduate scored 16 points in the second game of her collegiate career.
“I am really pleased with how she has stepped in as a freshman and worked hard to learn a new system and gain confidence in her role within our program,” Mullins said. “She played at a high level at Abingdon and her experiences there playing against some of the best in the area have helped her make the transition to the college game. Emily’s offensive production has been much needed for us.”
Breeding has dealt with the typical ups and downs experienced by a freshman.
“These past 10 games – I would sum it up as a learning experience,” Breeding said.
In a 69-65 win over Reinhardt on Dec. 4, Crockett (24 points, eight rebounds) and Breeding (eight points, four rebounds) contributed in a big way.
“That game sticks out to me,” Breeding said. “We worked as a team, everyone shared the ball and everyone played to their best. I feel like that’s the best game we’ve shot in as well. It’s not the game I had the most points in, but it showed me that I don’t have to score to have fun.”
Breeding is having fun reconnecting with Crockett as well.
“I played with Tianna in travel ball when she was a junior in high school and I was an eighth-grader and she’s one of the reasons I chose to come to Bluefield,” Breeding said. “I wanted another chance to play with a great player like her. She works hard, does the little things and when I’m down she picks me up.”
Bluefield (3-7) returns to action on Jan. 5 as Breeding and Crockett look to put together more strong performances.
“Both of these ladies personify what we want to be about,” Mullins said. “Both on and off the floor.”
Bailey’s best
Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) contributed 18 points and six rebounds on Dec. 10 as the University of Pikeville posted a 92-54 women’s basketball win over Milligan.
The sophomore was averaging 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game for the Bears through Sunday.
Dejah does well
Dejah Carter had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks on Sunday as the Old Dominion University women’s basketball team rolled to a 73-39 victory over South Carolina-Upstate.
The former Graham High School standout is averaging 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
Another honor for Hammonds
For the second time this season and sixth time in her career, Union College senior Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) is the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
She had stellar performances against Milligan (19 points, 10 rebounds), St. Andrews (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Kentucky Christian (20 points, five rebounds, four assists) in earning the accolade.
She is averaging 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds this season, while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.
Latest on Lawson
UNC Asheville earned an 80-67 Big South Conference men’s basketball win over High Point on Saturday as 6-foot-7 junior Luke Lawson finished with six points, four rebounds and one block.
The ex-Eastside High School star is averaging 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.
Makale makes game-winner
Makale Foreman (Dobyns-Bennett) sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Sunday to give the California Bears a 72-70 men’s basketball triumph over the University of San Francisco.
It was the only basket Foreman made on Sunday as he had missed his previous six attempts before the game-winner.
“Just shoot it with confidence,” Foreman told the Cal website. “I know I didn’t shoot well the whole game, but just having that confidence in your shot and not getting down on yourself when you’re not hitting. Always be ready when your number is called.”
Foreman is averaging 8.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
More on Martin
Darrin Martin is having a stellar season for the men’s basketball team at West Virginia Tech University and the Graham High School graduate had one of his finest performances of the season on Saturday.
Martin went for 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 77-69 loss to the University of the Cumberlands. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard had 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals on Monday in an 80-66 loss to NCAA Division I Youngstown State.
Mac vs. McCormack
Mac McClung (Gate City) will be in the national spotlight on Thursday.
The junior guard will try to end his recent shooting slump for Texas Tech as the Red Raiders (6-1) face the Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) in a marquee Big 12 Conference men’s basketball contest on ESPN.
McClung has missed 23 of his 28 shot attempts from the field over the course of the last three games, but is still averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in his first season for head coach Chris Beard’s club after transferring from Georgetown.
Post player David McCormack is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for Kansas. McCormack played at Oak Hill Academy and was an AAU teammate of McClung’s at one time.
Austin going elsewhere
Liberty University football player Austin Lewis announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.
The David Crockett High School graduate is a junior defensive end for the Flames and racked up 67 tackles – including five sacks – over the course of 34 games at Liberty.
Stout’s stats
Penn State’s Jordan Stout (Honaker) performed well on Saturday in a 39-24 Big Ten Conference football win over the Michigan State Spartans.
Stout averaged 41.8 yards on five punts with a long of 53 yards.
Meanwhile, six of his seven kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Cusano makes debut
N.C. State freshman swimmer Ashley Cusano officially made her collegiate debut earlier this month at the Janis Hape Dowd Invitational hosted by the University of North Carolina.
The ex-Union High School star competed in the women’s 100 backstroke (54.32 seconds), 200 backstroke (2:01.16), 100 fly (55.07) and 200 individual medley (2:07.18).
