LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Crockett, Breeding are a dynamic duo for Bluefield College

Senior Tianna Crockett and freshman Emily Breeding have proven to be a dynamic duo for the women’s basketball team at Bluefield College.

The 5-foot-10 Crockett is averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and the former George Wythe High School star is the squad’s most versatile player.

“Tianna contributes to our team in many ways,” said Bluefield coach Corey Mullins. “Within our system she has been asked to play many different positions. … Her athleticism and effort has been a great asset to us over the past four seasons. Tianna has really committed herself to being one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. We match her up on our opponent’s best player. At times, she has been searching to be more consistent on the offensive end, but her defensive intensity makes it hard to bring her out of the game.”

Breeding, a 5-foot-6 guard, is putting up 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. The Abingdon High School graduate scored 16 points in the second game of her collegiate career.