 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
top story

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Crawford contributing to Terriers

  • 0

Abbey Crawford grew up in Northeast Tennessee, so playing basketball against the University of Tennessee Lady Vols on Dec. 27 was a pretty big deal.

The former Sullivan Central High School star scored two points in 12 minutes for the Wofford College Terriers in their 92-53 setback to UT at Thompson-Boling Arena.

A 6-foot-1 junior forward, Crawford scored the game’s final points. She sank two free throws with 39 seconds left after being fouled by Jillian Hollingshead.

Crawford has appeared in 13 of Wofford’s 14 games and is averaging 2.9 points per game.

She’ll be on the court with her team on Feb. 16 when Wofford visits East Tennessee State.

Aubrey update

Carlow University’s Emma Aubrey (Sullivan East) had 12 points and eight rebounds in an 82-59 women’s basketball win over Penn State-Shenango on Dec. 19. She is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in her second collegiate season.

People are also reading…

More on Mullins

University of Lynchburg freshman Macey Mullins produced a 17-point, four-steal, three-assist performance on Dec. 31 in a 61-57 women’s basketball loss to North Carolina Wesleyan. The Gate City High School graduate is averaging 8.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Elle does well

Freshman Elle Gunter (Graham) had seven points and three rebounds for the women’s hoops team at Roanoke College in a 66-46 win over Eastern on Dec. 29.

Whitson scores 1K

Courtney Whitson scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career on Dec. 20 for the women’s basketball team at Middle Tennessee State University.

For the season, the former Dobyns-Bennett High School star is averaging 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Ervin vs. Indiana

Zac Ervin had 12 points and four rebounds on Dec. 20 as the Elon University men’s basketball team dropped a 96-72 decision to nationally-ranked Indiana in a contest at venerable Assembly Hall.

The ex-Gate City High School standout had an 18-point performance on Dec. 31 against Delaware.

Ervin is averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Davis does well

The University of Tennessee compiled an 11-2 record on the gridiron this season and Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) contributed in all of those games, including a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Davis saw time on the offensive line and special teams.

Allen in the Citrus Bowl

Cam Allen (Graham) made six solo tackles on Monday for the Purdue Boilermakers in their 63-7 loss to the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Citrus Bowl.

Allen’s final stat line for the season featured 49 tackles, three interceptions, six pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.

Kollie collects tackles

Prince Kollie collected two tackles in Notre Dame’s 45-38 win over South Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Gator Bowl.

The former David Crockett High School star had 19 tackles in 13 games this season for the Fighting Irish and also scored a touchdown when he returned a block punt to the house in a win over Clemson on Nov. 5.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Radford sends Maroons to first loss

PREP ROUNDUP: Radford sends Maroons to first loss

Friday was a busy day on the hardwood, led by Radford sending George Wythe to its first loss to the season. Eli McCoy (Eastside), Zac Hall (Chilhowie), Parker Bandy (Honaker), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon) and Levi Crockett (Rural Retreat) led their boys squads to victories. Among the girls standouts were Rayne Hawthorne (Twin Valley), Ansley Trivette (Richlands), Mary Katherine Wilson (Virginia High), Ella Moss (Marion), Brelyn Moore (Rural Retreat) and Lexi Ervin (Gate City). 

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Evans the real deal for North Meck

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Evans the real deal for North Meck

North Mecklenburg High School junior Isaiah Evans is coveted by a slew of major college basketball coaches and praised by talent evaluators near and far.

He certainly lived up to his superstar status on Wednesday night.

Milton, Vols defeat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Milton, Vols defeat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defensive surge powers Vikings past Tabernacle

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defensive surge powers Vikings past Tabernacle

It’s purely coincidental, but a 45-second partial power outage at Viking Hall during halftime activities occurred just mere minutes following Tennessee High’s first-half, lights-out defensive performance.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) probably has a different theory surrounding those two events.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts