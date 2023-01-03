LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Crawford contributing to Terriers

Abbey Crawford grew up in Northeast Tennessee, so playing basketball against the University of Tennessee Lady Vols on Dec. 27 was a pretty big deal.

The former Sullivan Central High School star scored two points in 12 minutes for the Wofford College Terriers in their 92-53 setback to UT at Thompson-Boling Arena.

A 6-foot-1 junior forward, Crawford scored the game’s final points. She sank two free throws with 39 seconds left after being fouled by Jillian Hollingshead.

Crawford has appeared in 13 of Wofford’s 14 games and is averaging 2.9 points per game.

She’ll be on the court with her team on Feb. 16 when Wofford visits East Tennessee State.

Aubrey update

Carlow University’s Emma Aubrey (Sullivan East) had 12 points and eight rebounds in an 82-59 women’s basketball win over Penn State-Shenango on Dec. 19. She is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in her second collegiate season.

More on Mullins

University of Lynchburg freshman Macey Mullins produced a 17-point, four-steal, three-assist performance on Dec. 31 in a 61-57 women’s basketball loss to North Carolina Wesleyan. The Gate City High School graduate is averaging 8.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Elle does well

Freshman Elle Gunter (Graham) had seven points and three rebounds for the women’s hoops team at Roanoke College in a 66-46 win over Eastern on Dec. 29.

Whitson scores 1K

Courtney Whitson scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career on Dec. 20 for the women’s basketball team at Middle Tennessee State University.

For the season, the former Dobyns-Bennett High School star is averaging 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Ervin vs. Indiana

Zac Ervin had 12 points and four rebounds on Dec. 20 as the Elon University men’s basketball team dropped a 96-72 decision to nationally-ranked Indiana in a contest at venerable Assembly Hall.

The ex-Gate City High School standout had an 18-point performance on Dec. 31 against Delaware.

Ervin is averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Davis does well

The University of Tennessee compiled an 11-2 record on the gridiron this season and Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) contributed in all of those games, including a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Davis saw time on the offensive line and special teams.

Allen in the Citrus Bowl

Cam Allen (Graham) made six solo tackles on Monday for the Purdue Boilermakers in their 63-7 loss to the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Citrus Bowl.

Allen’s final stat line for the season featured 49 tackles, three interceptions, six pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.

Kollie collects tackles

Prince Kollie collected two tackles in Notre Dame’s 45-38 win over South Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Gator Bowl.

The former David Crockett High School star had 19 tackles in 13 games this season for the Fighting Irish and also scored a touchdown when he returned a block punt to the house in a win over Clemson on Nov. 5.