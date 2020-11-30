LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Colyn Sturgill playing strong and steady at Alice Lloyd College

Colyn Sturgill has been strong and steady for the men’s basketball team at Alice Lloyd College.

“Colyn is a major factor on our club,” said head coach Scott Cornett of the Eagles. “He keeps getting better and better. I feel he is an all-conference type player. I feel as if his best days are still to come.”

Sturgill is averaging 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game these days for Alice Lloyd (5-0) and is the team leader in blocked shots with three rejections.

The 6-foot-9 junior who was formerly a standout for the Eastside High School Spartans has been efficient too, shooting 52 percent from the field.

“He has provided good post play and is a rim protector,” Cornett said. “He has played stronger around the basket and is finishing very well. He came a long way last year and continues to develop.”

Gipe’s good win

The men’s basketball squad at the University of Richmond posted a 76-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday and a J.J. Kelly High School graduate was on the bench for the Spiders.

Will Gipe is the director of player development on head coach Chris Mooney’s staff.