LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Colyn Sturgill playing strong and steady at Alice Lloyd College

Colyn Sturgill has been strong and steady for the men’s basketball team at Alice Lloyd College.
“Colyn is a major factor on our club,” said head coach Scott Cornett of the Eagles. “He keeps getting better and better. I feel he is an all-conference type player. I feel as if his best days are still to come.”
Sturgill is averaging 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game these days for Alice Lloyd (5-0) and is the team leader in blocked shots with three rejections.
The 6-foot-9 junior who was formerly a standout for the Eastside High School Spartans has been efficient too, shooting 52 percent from the field.
“He has provided good post play and is a rim protector,” Cornett said. “He has played stronger around the basket and is finishing very well. He came a long way last year and continues to develop.”
Gipe’s good win
The men’s basketball squad at the University of Richmond posted a 76-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday and a J.J. Kelly High School graduate was on the bench for the Spiders.
Will Gipe is the director of player development on head coach Chris Mooney’s staff.
Latest on Lawson
UNC Asheville’s Luke Lawson (Eastside) had six points, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal on Friday in a season-opening men’s hoops loss to UNC Wilmington.
The 6-foot-7 Lawson drained a pair of 3-pointers.
More on Mac
Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung (Gate City) won’t get another opportunity to soar and score against the Red Storm of St. John’s.
COVID-19 (coronavirus) health concerns led St. John’s to cancel Thursday’s game between the Red Storm and the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.
McClung averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in two games against St. John’s while he was with the Georgetown Hoyas.
Through his first three games at Texas Tech, McClung leads the Red Raiders in scoring (18.0 points per game), steals (1.3 per game) and minutes (25.7 per contest), while also averaging 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
The next scheduled game for Texas Tech is Sunday against Grambling.
Halvorsen joins 1K club
Former Dobyns-Bennett High School sharpshooter Matt Halvorsen became the 47th player in the history of the Western Carolina University men’s basketball program to reach the 1,000-point milestone on Sunday.
Halvorsen joined the 1K club by draining a 3-pointer late in the first half of a 96-58 pounding of Piedmont College. He has 1,011 points in 99 career games for the Catamounts of the Southern Conference and is averaging 18.0 points per game this season.
Crawford makes debut
Abbey Crawford officially made her collegiate debut on Nov. 25 for the Wofford College women’s basketball squad.
The Sullivan Central High School graduate finished with a rebound and a steal in the four minutes she logged in a 65-50 win over Winthrop.
Dani vs. DI
The Bluefield State College women’s basketball team suffered a 95-61 loss to Akron University on Sunday in an exhibition game, but Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) more than held her own against the NCAA Division I foe.
A 5-foot-10 junior guard, Janutolo finished with eight points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Frazier fares well
Sophomore Bailey Frazier finished with six points, four rebounds and one steal on Saturday for the University of Pikeville in a 98-75 women’s basketball win over Midway.
The ex-Ridgeview High School star is averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Bears, who are 3-0.
Kiser contributes
Lexi Kiser (Graham) has stuffed the stat sheet this season for the women’s basketball team at Lincoln Memorial University, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals in the season’s first three games.
The redshirt junior guard will return to Bluefield today as LMU is scheduled to play at Bluefield State in a 5:30 p.m. start.
Smith is Big South’s best
Gardner-Webb’s Alasia Smith (Science Hill) was selected as the Big South Conference women’s basketball freshman of the week.
She had a 21-point, nine-rebound, three-steal, two-assist performance in her collegiate debut on Nov. 25 in a loss to Elon.
Wolfe transfers to King
Former Sullivan East High School softball slugger Kylee Wolfe will transfer to King University after one season at Chattanooga State Community College.
Wolfe hit .185 with one home run and five RBIs over the course of 12 games for Chattanooga State during the truncated 2020 season. That homer came on the first pitch of her first at-bat in her first official collegiate game.
Allen update
Sophomore Cam Allen has collected 24 tackles and snagged two interceptions through the first five games of the 2020 football season for the Purdue University Boilermakers.
The Graham High School graduate made five stops on Saturday in Purdue’s 37-30 loss to Rutgers.
Milligan duo on the track
Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) and Allie Rose (Virginia High) of the Milligan University women’s track and field team both had solid showings at the Rams Winter Challenge on Nov. 21 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Glover placed fourth in the 1,000-meter run (3:16.16) and recorded a seventh-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:27.48).
Rose finished sixth in both the shot put (9.88 meters/32-5) and weight throw (11.67 meters/38-3 ½).
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
