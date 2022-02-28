LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Chase Hungate has early success on the mound for VCU

Chase Hungate was the winning pitcher in his collegiate baseball debut for Virginia Commonwealth University on Feb. 19

He more than held his own on the road against a Southeastern Conference powerhouse in his second outing for the Rams on Friday.

The right-hander who is less than a year removed from being the ace for Abingdon High School logged three solid innings of relief for VCU in the team’s 10-4 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Hungate allowed two hits, one unearned run, a walk and a strikeout.

He has not allowed an earned run in his two appearances covering six innings.

“Chase is calm, cool and collected,” said Mark Francisco, his coach at AHS. “Nothing fazes him and I expect him to be a weekend starter for VCU very soon.”

Chase’s older brother, Cade, is also faring well at the NCAA Division I level.

He pitched a scoreless ninth inning to polish off Liberty University’s 13-2 win over Winthrop on Sunday and the right-hander has not allowed a run in three hitless innings thus far for the Flames. Cade Hungate also has two saves.

“Cade is a high-octane, power arm that has ridiculous spin rate on his slider and change-up,” Francisco said. “He’s been fun to watch as he’s settled into the closer role on arguably one of the best college pitching staffs in the country.”

Seeing his former players succeed brings a smile to Francisco’s face.

“They have both settled into roles that suit their personalities,” Francisco said. “Seeing them both compete with so much confidence and grit has been awesome.”

Buchanan’s UVa debut

Matthew Buchanan had an eventful weekend for the baseball team at the University of Virginia.

The former Lebanon High School star appeared in his first game for the Cavaliers on Friday as a pinch-hitter, striking out against Cornell’s Ryan Porter to end the bottom of the eighth inning.

Buchanan made his first appearance on the mound the next day, pitching a perfect ninth inning to polish off a 17-2 win. He struck out the first two batters he faced and needed just nine pitches to dispatch the three hitters from the Ivy League school.

On Sunday, he was inserted as a pinch-hitter, played some first base and went 0-for-2 against Cornell.

Cross crushes

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) was 3-for-12 with four runs scored and two RBIs in Virginia Tech’s weekend baseball series against Fordham. He is hitting .333 in four games for the Hokies.

Barrs at-bat

Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) is hitting .250 (3-for-12) with one RBI thus far for the baseball team at Radford University. His first hit of the season came on Feb. 22 against Davidson.

Willis wields big bat

Courtney Willis sports a .412 batting average with one home run and seven RBIs in the first six games of the season for the softball team at Roane State Community College.

The ex-Sullivan Central High School standout connected for a homer on Feb. 25 in a game against Shelton State.

Harley Holmes (Virginia High) has appeared in four games as a catcher for Roane State.

Boyd’s bat

Carrie Boyd went 1-for-2 for the University of Pikeville in the first game of a softball doubleheader against Bethel on Sunday. The former Eastside High School slugger is hitting .385 (5-for-13) with three RBIs in the season’s early stages.

Crawford crushing it

Emma Crawford (Richlands) has compiled a .300 batting average, doubled and walked twice in five games for the Bluefield State College softball squad.

Owens at Alice Lloyd

Dakota Owens fared well for Alice Lloyd College at the River States Conference men’s track and field championships held Feb. 19 in Logan, Ohio.

The speedster who attended Union High School was runner-up in the 200-meter dash (22.76 seconds) and his time of 51.63 seconds was good for a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

Calhoun: Brains and Brawn

Michael Calhoun (Gate City) is getting it done in the classroom and in competition.

He placed fifth in the men’s shot put (15.94 meters/52-3 ¾) and seventh in the weight throw (16.15 meters/53 feet) at the Big South Conference men’s track and field championships this past weekend.

Calhoun also earned a spot on the Big South’s all-academic team as the kinesiology major has a 3.702 GPA.

Samuel soars

Reed Samuel (John Battle) of Liberty University finished sixth in the men’s long jump with a top leap of 23-01 ¼ (7.04 meters) at the Atlantic Sun Conference men’s track and field championships this past weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Samuel transferred to Liberty after one season at King University. He helped the Flames win the A-Sun team title.

Top-10 for Barnett

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett (Union) finished eighth in the shot put at the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s track and field championships held this past weekend in Fairfax, Virginia.

He had a top throw of 14.97 meters.

Year 2 for Compton

Tigh Compton went 17-13 in his second season as the head coach of the men’s basketball program at the University of Pikeville.

The Grundy High School graduate’s club suffered a 71-56 loss to Thomas More in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference tournament.

Senior Day Hoopers

Several college basketball players from the area were honored during Senior Day festivities this past weekend:

» Former Dobyns-Bennett High School standouts Matt Halvorsen and Makale Foreman played their final regular-season home games for NCAA Division I schools on Saturday.

Halvorsen connected on three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, two assists and one steal for Florida Gulf Coast in a 76-69 triumph over Jacksonville. He is averaging 6.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles.

Foreman had three points and two rebounds for the California Bears in their win over Stanford. He is averaging 3.8 points per contest.

» Luke Lawson started for UNC Asheville in a 98-96 triple overtime men’s basketball win over Presbyterian on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 graduate of Eastside High School is averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

» Patrick Good (David Crockett) had 15 points, two steals and one rebound in Winthrop’s 92-86 Senior Day win over Charleston Southern. He is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest for the Eagles.

» Lexi Kiser (Graham) finished with a five-point, six-rebound, two-assist stat line in her last game for the women’s basketball tea at Lincoln Memorial University, an 87-60 loss to Limestone.

She averaged 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in her final season for the Railsplitters.

Hammonds bids adieu

Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) played her final game for the Union College Bulldogs on Feb. 21 as she ended her career as one of the top women’s basketball players in the history of the school located in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Hammonds wound up with 2,217 points, 1,457 rebounds, 472 assists, 287 steals and 116 blocks during her four seasons and was a three-time first-team selection on the All-Appalachian Athletic Conference squad.

Hammonds went for 29 points and 10 rebounds in her final game, an 81-64 loss to Columbia International in the first round of the AAC tournament. It was the 69th double-double of her career.

Dejah does well

Dejah Carter had nine points and three steals on Sunday for the UNC Wilmington women’s basketball team in an 87-56 loss to the College of Charleston. The ex-Graham High School standout is averaging 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Fiser goes national

Gabe Fiser of Loras College qualified for the NCAA Division III national wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The former VHSL state champion from Grundy High School finished as runner-up in the 165-pound weight class at the Lower Midwest Regional Tournament to clinch his spot.

The national tourney is March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Seventh-place for Campbell

Roanoke College’s Jack Campbell (Abingdon) wrestled his way to a seventh-place finish in the 165-pound weight class at the NCAA Division III South Regional this past weekend.

He compiled a 3-2 record and his wins included a pin in 3:26 of Greensboro’s Reggie Snowden and a 4-1 decision over Ferrum’s Elijah Martin in the seventh-place match.

