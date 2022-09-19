LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Bearcats' present and past meet at Indiana meet

One of the most decorated distance runners to ever compete at Virginia High, along with a man considered among the Bearcats’ best coaches of all time were both at a cross country meet in Bloomington, Indiana, last Friday.

Kelsey Harrington, a 2020 VHS graduate who is now running at the University of North Carolina, placed fourth in the Coaching Tree Invitational as she crossed the finish line of the women’s 6K in 20:21.3.

The race was hosted by Indiana University, which has former Virginia High coach Ron Helmer at the helm of the Hoosiers’ cross country and track and field programs.

Helmer coached track and cross country in Bristol from 1974-1982 prior to entering the college ranks. Helmer announced in April he is retiring following the 2022-23 season.

While Helmer is in the twilight of his career, the best days are still ahead for Harrington.

The junior opened the season on Sept. 2 with a third-place finish (17:26.8) in a 5K race in Charlotte. She fared well again in her most recent meet.

“Kelsey worked very hard this summer to increase her strength, which has displayed itself through greater endurance in each race,” said UNC coach Dylan Sorensen. “She is off to her best start yet. … Something we always work on with our athletes is learning optimal team tactics. Kelsey has continued to be open-minded in learning how to get better by working with her teammates. This has helped her to be part of something much bigger than herself, which in turn has developed her racing abilities.”

Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) is among her UNC teammates and has had sixth and seventh-place finishes thus far.

“Kelsey and Sasha were in our first recruiting class and they have continued to set the tone for our cross country team through their intentionality, purpose and drive to create an incredibly special tradition here at Carolina,” Sorensen said.

Harrington and Helmer got a chance to chat briefly at the meet.

“I did say hello to Kelsey when I presented her with her award,” Helmer said. “I met her last winter when UNC attended the IU Relays indoors. I’m sure the UNC coaches were very pleased with her race last Friday. She ran very well in a very competitive field.”

Phillips faring well

Dylan Phillips is off and running at Gardner-Webb University.

The Abingdon High School graduate placed 16th with a time of 27:30.5 in the men’s 8K at the Winthrop/Adidas Cross Country Invitational on Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

He entered the race as the reigning Big South Conference freshman of the week after recording a runner-up finish in his first collegiate race on Sept. 13.

TD for Tazewell grad

Sophomore Chancellor Harris of Morehead State scored his first touchdown of the 2022 football season on Saturday for the Eagles in their 49-14 win over Kentucky Christian.

The former Tazewell High School star reached the end zone on a 1-yard plunge with 14:10 remaining in the fourth quarter and finished with 54 yards on 17 carries.

Harris has amassed 163 rushing yards, 38 return yards and seven receiving yards in three games.

Freshman Zavier Lomax (Union) has appeared in all three games for the Eagles as well and has gained 48 yards on 15 carries.

Martin makes plays

William & Mary sophomore running back Martin Lucas (Abingdon) had his finest performance of the season on Saturday in a 34-7 victory over Lafayette on the gridiron.

Lucas carried the ball 13 times for 93 yards and also caught two passes for 20 yards.

Goins still going

Caleb Goins (John Battle) was in on six tackles Saturday for the Carson-Newman University Eagles in a 40-37 loss to South Atlantic Conference football rival Limestone.

He has 15 stops on the season, third-most on the team.

Cam Allen Update

Thirteen tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception appear on the stat line of Purdue University defensive back Cam Allen through the season’s first three games.

The Graham High School graduate scored his first collegiate TD on Sept. 10 in a 56-0 win over Indiana State, picking off a pass and returning it 65 yards for a score with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Victorious Vaughan

Elaina Vaughan (Sullivan Central) slammed down 11 kills for the volleyball squad at St. Francis-Brooklyn on Sept. 10 in a 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14 triumph over Lafayette.

Union alum’s assists

Zoe Brooks (Union) produced a 23-assist, seven-dig, three-ace stat line on Sept. 13 for Hollins University in a 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 volleyball victory over Mary Baldwin on Sept. 13.

Good Knight

Hannah Knight of Penn State-York’s 106 assists ranks fifth among all volleyball players in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference.

The former Virginia High standout also had 47 digs.

Top-Five for Self

Mary-Hardin Baylor’s Lily Self (Tennessee High) posted consecutive rounds of 79 in opening the women’s golf season with a fifth-place finish.

It occurred at the Vaaler Creek Golf Club in Blanco, Texas, on Sept. 12-13.

Top-10 for Phillippi

Paeton Phillippi (George Wythe) placed eighth on the individual leaderboard at the Full Moon BBQ Invitational women’s golf tournament on Sept. 12-13 at Timberline Golf Club in Montevallo, Alabama.

Phillippi posted scores of 77 and 73 while competing for Belmont Abbey College, finishing nine shots off the lead.

Top-10 for Creasy

Connor Creasy had an eventful start to the season for the men’s golf team at the University of Georgia.

The ex-Abingdon High School standout finished tied for seventh at the Frederica Cup on Sept. 7-8 in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Creasy totaled 202 after rounds of 65, 66 and 71 in what was the first top-10 finish of his collegiate career.

Taylor’s Top-20 finish

Tennessee Tech’s Chance Taylor (Gate City) finished in a tie for 19th at the Golfweek Fall Classic held Sept. 11-13 at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Taylor recorded rounds of 67, 74 and 72.