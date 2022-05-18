LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Baggarly playing in NCAA women’s golf tourney

Addie Baggarly is playing in her third NCAA Division I women’s national golf tournament, which gets underway on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She has participated in the United States Women’s Open and qualified for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Baggarly placed third in the 2016 TSSAA state tournament during her time representing the Tennessee High Vikings while taking classes through the Tennessee Online Public School.

Each and every time, the butterflies flutter in her stomach as she steps to the first tee box.

“I have a philosophy that if you’re not nervous, you don’t really care,” Baggarly said earlier this week in a telephone interview. “I get nervous before every single tournament. It doesn’t matter if it’s the smallest tournament of the year or the biggest. I have a lot of love for the sport and love for my team and I want to go out there and play well. The nerves will be there, but I’ve learned to manage it.”

Baggarly has managed to adapt to new surroundings this season as she transferred to Baylor University from the University of Florida.

“It’s been great,” Baggarly said. “It was definitely a big change and a little different than what I was used to. But I absolutely love it and everybody has been fantastic – players, coaches, support staff – they made the transition so seamless and welcomed me with open arms.”

Baggarly has played at Grayhawk Golf Club – the site of the national tourney – previously and she will also see a familiar face at the event.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic course,” Baggarly said. “The head rules official for the NCAA is actually from the Tennessee Golf Association and I have known Allison [Brown] since I was 11-years-old. I know she’ll be running a tight ship and have everything running well.”

Baggarly finished tied for 98th in the 2018 national tourney and tied for 90th a year later while she with the Florida Gators.

She has played well this season for the Baylor Bears and was the runner-up by one stroke to Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey in the Big 12 Conference tournament and finished tied for 19th on the individual leaderboard in NCAA tourney regional play.

This will be her last go-around competing as a collegiate golfer, but it’s certainly not her farewell to the sport.

“I am finishing my master’s degree [in Sports Pedagogy] and will graduate next spring,” Baggarly said. “I’m going to be a volunteer assistant at Baylor next season and getting some coaching experience as I make that transition into coaching.”

Another ex-Viking on the links

Addie Baggarly isn’t the only former Tennessee High golfer to compete for a school from Texas in a 2022 national golf tournament.

THS grad Lily Self played for Mary Hardin-Baylor in the NCAA Division III women’s championships held May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.

Self had scores of 86, 81, 81 and 78 in finishing 76th on the individual leaderboard.

Transfer talk

Adam Hooker (Lebanon) announced on his social media accounts that he is transferring from High Point University to Western Carolina to continue his collegiate golf career.

Creasy honored by SEC

University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy (Abingdon) earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference’s community service team.

Creasy is a member of Georgia’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council and has spent time volunteering with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, the United Way of Northeast Georgia and the Special Olympics.

Buchanan’s best

Matthew Buchanan earned his first win against an Atlantic Coast Conference baseball team on Saturday.

The freshman pitcher from Lebanon High School needed just 11 pitches to work a scoreless inning in the University of Virginia’s 11-6 ACC victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Buchanan is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 15 appearances covering 26 2/3 innings and the southpaw has rung up 35 strikeouts compared to just five walks.

Cross still crushing

Gavin Cross went 3-for-5 with a home run, stolen base and three RBIs on Sunday for Virginia Tech’s baseball team in an Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Louisville.

The former Tennessee High slugger has a slash line of .337/.420/.653 to go along with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs. He’s 11-for-11 on stolen base attempts and has scored a team-high 60 runs.

Hungate humming along

Chase Hungate (Abingdon) spun three scoreless innings on Saturday in Virginia Commonwealth’s Atlantic 10 Conference baseball victory over the University of Massachusetts.

The freshman hurler is 4-4 with a 4.24 ERA and has logged 46 2/3 innings over the course of 16 outings.

Osborne Update

Sophomore Mac Osborne (Richlands) is 1-0 with a 4.94 ERA in four appearances for the softball team at Virginia Tech, which opens NCAA Tournament play at home on Friday.

All-Region for Compton

Alice Lloyd College’s Baylie Compton earned a spot on the National Christian College Athletic Association’s All-Mideast Regional softball team.

The Twin Springs High School graduate hit .331 with 20 RBIs this season for the Eagles.

Top-Five for Thiessen

Karl Thiessen of the University of Tennessee fared well in last week’s Southeastern Conference men’s track and field championships in Oxford, Mississippi.

The former Abingdon High School standout finished fourth in the 10,000-meter run in 29:32.36 and was 10th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:13.11.

Alex Crigger (Science Hill) of the Volunteers placed third in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a mark of 8:52.31.

Win for Calhoun

Michael Calhoun won the men’s shot put at a track and field meet held Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Competing for Charleston Southern University, the ex-Gate City High School star topped his own school record with a throw of 57-11 (17.65 meters).

Calhoun earned All-Academic honors from the Big South Conference as he has a 3.7021 GPA as a kinesiology major.

Owens: All-American

Dakota Owens (Union) ran his way to All-American honors at last week’s National Christian College Athletic Association men’s track and field championships in Greenville, Illinois.

Representing Alice Lloyd College, Owens crossed the finish line in 49.42 seconds to take third place in the 400-meter dash. Only Brennen Bargesser of Bethel (48.60 seconds) and Caleb Campbell of Fort Lauderdale (49.12) beat him to the finish line.

