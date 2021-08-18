LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETIES: Lester transfers home from Old Dominion to play for Bluefield State

Bluefield State College will field a football team this fall for the first time since 1980 and a standout from Southwest Virginia is among the guys suiting up for the Big Blue.
Former Graham High School star Devin Lester has transferred to the school in West Virginia after one season at Old Dominion University. Lester will see time at wide receiver and kick returner.
“He’s definitely a playmaker,” said Bluefield State coach Tony Coaxum. “He’ll help us.”
Bluefield State’s season-opener is Sept. 4 at Mitchell Stadium against Lawrence Tech.
Coaxum served as an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos from 2015-17 and won a Super Bowl ring with the team. He most recently was a defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Northern Colorado.
Now, he’s in charge of reviving a program that has been dormant for more than 40 years.
“We started this thing from the ground up and it’s been like a roller-coaster with some ups and downs,” Coaxum said. “It’s a fun roller-coaster though.”
More on Mitchell
The season hasn’t begun yet for the Virginia Tech Hokies, but there are already a lot of eyes on tight end James Mitchell.
The Union High School graduate is on the watch list for the John Mackey Award (given to the nation’s top tight end), the Lombardi Award and the Senior Bowl. He was also a preseason first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice by the league’s media.
Mitchell has caught 47 passes for 796 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons at Virginia Tech, while rushing for five scores too.
Davis doing well
There is a chance that 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt sophomore Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) could start as an offensive tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers this fall.
He arrived at UT as a preferred walk-on, but has impressed the coaches so much in Knoxville that he was awarded a scholarship in December.
“First off I would have never came here if I didn’t know that I could play here,” Davis told the media last week. “So I always had that mentality and never got down on myself because I always knew it was in me, just had to get it out. ... I just had confidence in me. I knew my work ethic would get me where I wanted to go
Arnold honored
Tennessee High graduate Chloe Arnold was among 153 athletes nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
A soccer star at Chattanooga, Arnold scored 25 goals and dished out seven assists during her career with the Mocs. She graduated from the school in April with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Maiden makes debut
Freshman Ella Maiden made her collegiate volleyball debut on Wednesday for Milligan University and the former Patrick Henry High School standout put together two strong performances.
After an eight-kill, four-block, three-dig performance in a season-opening loss to Indiana University East, she followed that up with 20 kills, seven blocks, two assists and one dig in a five-game setback to William Carey.
Paxton Adkins (37 digs) and Hannah Daniel (three digs) also played in both matches for Milligan. Both are Sullivan East High School grads.
Creasy competes in U.S. Am
University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy (Abingdon) competed in last week’s U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, marking the third time he’s played in the prestigious tournament.
Creasy carded rounds of 70 and 74 and missed qualifying for the 64-man match play championship portion of the event by one stroke.
“I felt I performed well and handled the pressure a little bit better for sure. I just didn’t make the putts I needed to on the second day,” Creasy said. “The highlight was just having my family and friends there supporting me along the way. Oakmont was definitely a treat.”
Gudger gets new job
Samantha Gudger (Tennessee High) was recently named as the director of operations for the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams at Princeton University.
Gudger held the same role at Carson-Newman University, the place where she excelled in track and field and was the 2018 South Atlantic Conference outdoor champion in the long jump.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity and to be a part of such a wonderful university and program,” Gudger said in a press release. “Everyone has made me feel so welcome and part of the Princeton family. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together”
Summer League stuff
Plenty of baseball players from the area had successful summers playing in collegiate wood-bat leagues. The following is a look at some of those guys:
>>> University of Virginia pitcher Avery Mabe (George Wythe) was 1-2 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in 19 outings for the Massachusetts-based Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
“I really enjoyed the group of guys we had in Brockton this summer. They made it a very good time in a very long 68-game season,” Mabe said. “I really enjoyed meeting kids on the team from across the country and became very good friends with many of them. I had never been to New England and was able to explore much of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont.
“This summer gave me a great opportunity to pitch again since my surgery last fall. I felt like I got better with each outing for the most part as I got back in the swing of things.”
>>> Anthony Houchins and Hunter Hertig starred on Lebanon’s 2021 VHSL Class 2 state championship team and also fared well in their time with the West Virginia Miners of the Prospect League.
Houchins hit .333 with one home run and three RBIs in eight games, while Hertig batted .273 with three RBIs in five games. Both players are bound for Southwest Virginia Community College.
>>> Radford University’s David Bryant (Science Hill) hit .380 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 25 games for the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
>>> Justin Reed (Twin Springs) hit .348 with 16 RBIs for the Boone Bigfoots of the Textile League.
He also pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for a team that went 26-5 and was coached by Appalachian State University assistant coach Ryan Smoot.
Reed plays at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
