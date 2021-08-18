LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETIES: Lester transfers home from Old Dominion to play for Bluefield State

The Union High School graduate is on the watch list for the John Mackey Award (given to the nation’s top tight end), the Lombardi Award and the Senior Bowl. He was also a preseason first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice by the league’s media.

Mitchell has caught 47 passes for 796 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons at Virginia Tech, while rushing for five scores too.

Davis doing well

There is a chance that 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt sophomore Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) could start as an offensive tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers this fall.

He arrived at UT as a preferred walk-on, but has impressed the coaches so much in Knoxville that he was awarded a scholarship in December.

“First off I would have never came here if I didn’t know that I could play here,” Davis told the media last week. “So I always had that mentality and never got down on myself because I always knew it was in me, just had to get it out. ... I just had confidence in me. I knew my work ethic would get me where I wanted to go

Arnold honored

Tennessee High graduate Chloe Arnold was among 153 athletes nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.