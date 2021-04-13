LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: The week's best; Former Tennessee High standout Cross claims ACC Player of the Week honors for the Hokies

Gavin Cross is the hottest hitter in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Tennessee High graduate went 10-for-20 in four games last week in earning ACC baseball player of the week honors and the Virginia Tech star entered Tuesday’s game at Liberty with a .400 batting average, .457 on-baes percentage, .764 slugging percentage, nine home runs and 28 RBIs.
Cross hit for the cycle on April 6 against East Tennessee State – going 4-for-6 with seven RBIs in his Northeast Tennessee homecoming – and followed that up with a productive weekend series against Wake Forest.
He became the first Virginia Tech player to be selected as ACC player of the week since Sam Fragale in 2017.
Cross is the first local player to receive the accolade since Wake Forest’s Will Craig (Science Hill) in 2016.
Francisco mashes vs. Memphis
Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) is still locked in.
He went 9-for-18 in East Carolina University’s weekend sweep of American Athletic Conference baseball rival Memphis and currently sports a .378 batting average and .437 on-base percentage to go along with four home runs and 19 RBIs.
Hunter’s hits
Hunter Wolfe has been hitting at a torrid-pace.
The former Dobyns-Bennett High School standout is batting .321 with four home runs and 21 RBIs for the baseball team at Texas Christian University.
Over TCU’s last eight games, he’s 14-for-30.
Hungate gets outs
Liberty University pitcher Cade Hungate (Abingdon) had not allowed an earned run in five games covering 5 1/3 innings through Monday. Opponents were hitting just .158 against the right-hander.
Season over for Barrs
A knee injury cut the 2021 season short for Radford University baseball player Tanner Barrs. The Abingdon High School graduate was hitting .184 with one homer and 10 RBIs for the Highlanders.
Roberts records first win
Tusculum University freshman pitcher Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) earned the first victory of her collegiate softball career on April 6. She got the final two outs in the top of the sixth inning for the Pioneers, who then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead in an eventual 4-3 win over Wingate.
Roberts has not allowed an earned run in two relief outings covering 2 1/3 innings.
Super Slagle
Lindsey Slagle went 2-for-3 and score two runs for the Milligan University Buffaloes in a 5-0 softball win over St. Andrews on April 11. For the season, the ex-Virginia High slugger is hitting .423 with four RBIs, 10 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
Tomlinson is tops
Haley Tomlinson (Rye Cove) is having a terrific season for the softball squad at Louisburg College in North Carolina. She has pitched the tune of a 2-0 record with one save and a 0.58 ERA over the course of 13 games (one start) in the circle, while going 3-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate.
Hill’s hit
South Carolina-Upstate freshman Madison Hill (John Battle) delivered a pinch-hit double in the fifth inning of a 4-3 softball triumph over Radford on April 11. She is hitting .185 this season.
Calhoun wins shot put
Charleston Southern freshman Michael Calhoun finished first in the men’s shot put at the Chanticleer Challenge track and field event held April 3 in Conway, South Carolina. The former Gate City High School standout had a top throw of 15.95 meters (52-4), which outdistanced runner-up Jonhoi Clarke from Campbell (15.42 meters/50-7 ¼).
Triumph for Thiessen
Karl Thiessen of the University of Tennessee dominated in winning the men’s 5,000-meter run at the Tennessee Relays track and field meet held this past weekend. The Abingdon High School graduate crossed the finish line in 14:11.04, 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Ian Kibiwot of Louisville.
Top-10 for Barnett
Justin Barnett placed ninth in the men’s discus at the George Mason Spring Invitational track and field meet held March 11 in Fairfax, Virginia. The Union High School graduate’s top heave was 44.64 meters.
Top-10 for Harrington
University of North Carolina freshman Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) posted a 10th-place finish on April 10 in the women’s 1,500-meter run at the Tobacco Road Challenge track and field meet. She crossed the finish line in 4:31.19.
Top-Five for Foran
University of Lynchburg sophomore golfer Ivy Foran (Tennessee High) finished tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard at the Greenbrier Collegiate Invitational on April 5-6 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Foran carded rounds of 74 and 82.
Baggarly at Augusta
From March 31-April 2, Addie Baggarly took her cuts in Augusta, Georgia.
Baggarly, who competed for the Tennessee High Vikings and currently plays golf at the University of Florida, shot rounds of 81 and 75 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur held at the Champions Retreat Golf Club.
She also played a practice round at famed Augusta National.
Carter chooses UNC Wilmington
Dejah Carter (Graham) announced via social media on Monday that she will play for the women’s basketball team at North Carolina-Wilmington during the 2021-22 season.
The 6-foot-3 post player averaged 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game over the course of 102 games in four seasons at Old Dominion University.
Carter will not be the first player from far Southwest Virginia to play at UNC Wilmington as Shannon Casteel (Castlewood) was a point guard for the Seahawks from 1995-99.
