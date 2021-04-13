LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: The week's best; Former Tennessee High standout Cross claims ACC Player of the Week honors for the Hokies

Lindsey Slagle went 2-for-3 and score two runs for the Milligan University Buffaloes in a 5-0 softball win over St. Andrews on April 11. For the season, the ex-Virginia High slugger is hitting .423 with four RBIs, 10 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

Tomlinson is tops

Haley Tomlinson (Rye Cove) is having a terrific season for the softball squad at Louisburg College in North Carolina. She has pitched the tune of a 2-0 record with one save and a 0.58 ERA over the course of 13 games (one start) in the circle, while going 3-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate.

Hill’s hit

South Carolina-Upstate freshman Madison Hill (John Battle) delivered a pinch-hit double in the fifth inning of a 4-3 softball triumph over Radford on April 11. She is hitting .185 this season.

Calhoun wins shot put

Charleston Southern freshman Michael Calhoun finished first in the men’s shot put at the Chanticleer Challenge track and field event held April 3 in Conway, South Carolina. The former Gate City High School standout had a top throw of 15.95 meters (52-4), which outdistanced runner-up Jonhoi Clarke from Campbell (15.42 meters/50-7 ¼).

Triumph for Thiessen