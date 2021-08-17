LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Summer of Gavin was full of memorable moments

After a brief stint with the Brewster Whitecaps of the prestigious Cape Cod League in which he went 2-for-19 in seven games with both hits being homers, Cross hit his stride after joining Team USA.

“I would say I’m always confident in myself and the work I put in to perform,” Cross said. “With that being said, I still surprised myself with how I performed this summer competing against the best college pitchers in the country. I definitely exceeded some of my expectations. It helped me mentally know that I can compete with the best players in the country.”

The folks back in Blacksburg certainly took notice.

“We were obviously very pleased with Gavin’s summer,” said Tech assistant coach Kurt Elbin. “I think what impressed me the most was just how consistent he became. He seemed to make really good swing decisions and that led to a lot of his success.”

His most notable swing for Team USA occurred at DeVault Stadium in Bristol where most of the crowd of 2,319 was on hand to see Cross return to his hometown and he gave them plenty to cheer about via a fifth-inning grand slam off Jackson Fristoe of College World Series champion Mississippi State