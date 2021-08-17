LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Summer of Gavin was full of memorable moments

Gavin Cross has returned to campus at Virginia Tech after a significant summer in which he starred for Team USA’s Collegiate National squad and cemented himself as one of the top talents eligible for the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
The former Tennessee High slugger started all 14 of the games played in Team USA’s tour through North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia and hit .432 (19-for-44) with four home runs, 14 RBIs, seven runs scored and three stolen bases.
He pounded out hits against many of college baseball’s elite hurlers and also got knocks against professional pitchers as the final three games of the team’s schedule came against the U.S. Olympic team, which got a silver medal in Tokyo.
“This summer with Team USA will be something I never forget,” Cross said. “The friendships I made with my teammates and getting the opportunity to come back home and play in the Appalachian League stadiums where I grew up was just surreal. Definitely a summer I’ll never forget.”
Turns out the entire year has been rather eventful for Cross.
The outfielder who is a five-tool player earned first-team All-Atlantic Conference honors after leading the Hokies in batting average (.345), on-base percentage (.415), slugging percentage (.621), home runs (11), triples (five), doubles (13) and stolen bases (nine).
After a brief stint with the Brewster Whitecaps of the prestigious Cape Cod League in which he went 2-for-19 in seven games with both hits being homers, Cross hit his stride after joining Team USA.
“I would say I’m always confident in myself and the work I put in to perform,” Cross said. “With that being said, I still surprised myself with how I performed this summer competing against the best college pitchers in the country. I definitely exceeded some of my expectations. It helped me mentally know that I can compete with the best players in the country.”
The folks back in Blacksburg certainly took notice.
“We were obviously very pleased with Gavin’s summer,” said Tech assistant coach Kurt Elbin. “I think what impressed me the most was just how consistent he became. He seemed to make really good swing decisions and that led to a lot of his success.”
His most notable swing for Team USA occurred at DeVault Stadium in Bristol where most of the crowd of 2,319 was on hand to see Cross return to his hometown and he gave them plenty to cheer about via a fifth-inning grand slam off Jackson Fristoe of College World Series champion Mississippi State
“The coolest part of the night in Bristol was definitely just the overall support, not only from my friends and family, but just the entire stadium and even my teammates,” Cross said. “They all knew how special it was for me to come back home. When I was walking to the plate with the bases loaded and passed Brooks Lee [of Cal Poly], he kinda just gave me a side-eye and said, ‘Do it.’ When I was rounding third after the home run, I could see him front and center at the plate just dying laughing because I had hit a grand slam in Bristol. My teammates and coaches were just as excited as I was.”
There was also a two-homer performance at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium and he drove in the only run of a game played at Pulaski’s Calfee Park.
Then he had hits off Minnesota Twins prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and former MLB pitchers Brandon Dickson and Nick Martinez in those contests against the Olympic squad.
“We competed extremely well and played good against the Olympic team,” Cross said. “The biggest difference between those guys and us is their command on the mound and discipline at the plate. As far as talent and skills go, we are all very similar, they are just extremely advanced in how they pitch and their eye discipline at the plate.
“Most memorable at-bat against them for me was probably my first at-bat at Durham, I hit a broken bat single to left and ended up getting to third later in the inning and [former MLB All-Star] Todd Frazier told me ‘Good swing, kid.’ I kinda just started laughing and said, ‘I broke my bat.’ “
Frazier wasn’t the only guy impressed with Cross as he raised his profile – and his draft stock. Expect even more scouts to flock to ACC parks to see him perform when the season begins in a few months.
“The 2022 season will be big for Gavin,” Elbin said. “However, the key for him in my opinion relies on his ability to stay within his approach. He isn’t going to sneak up on any opponents, so they will pitch to him carefully. As long as he doesn’t go outside what he does well, he will produce.”
A kid who always seems to remain cool, calm and collected and rises to the occasion, will be ready to go.
“I’m just gonna try to be the best leader and teammate I can be day in and day out,” Cross said. “Try not to put a lot of pressure on myself and just go out there and have fun with my team. I’m just gonna try to be as consistent as I can be throughout the season.”
He was consistently good during the summer.
