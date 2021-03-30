LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Corvin enjoys a ‘top’ moment for Lees-McRae on diamond

Amber Corvin had herself quite the day on March 27.

She went 1-for-3 in the first game of a doubleheader against Chowan and then rapped out two hits and scored twice in the nightcap for Lees-McRae College.

“That was one of my top moments as a Bobcat,” Corvin said. “I have been focusing a lot on making something happen at the plate. Earlier in the season I was in a little slump and seeing some of the things I have been working on in practice translate to a game is what stood out to me the most.”

Corvin’s days as a college softball player are winding down and the former Chilhowie High School star is aware of that fact.

“Senior Day [on March 20] was bittersweet,” Corvin said. “It was a little weird knowing that in a few short weeks that my softball career is coming to an end. In the past four years this sport has taught me many invaluable lessons that have shaped me into who I am today. My teammates and coaches worked really hard to make us feel special.”

A 5-foot-2 outfielder, Corvin is hitting .191 with three doubles and three RBIs this season.

That hasn’t been her only contribution to her team, however.