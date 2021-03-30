LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Corvin enjoys a ‘top’ moment for Lees-McRae on diamond

Amber Corvin had herself quite the day on March 27.
She went 1-for-3 in the first game of a doubleheader against Chowan and then rapped out two hits and scored twice in the nightcap for Lees-McRae College.
“That was one of my top moments as a Bobcat,” Corvin said. “I have been focusing a lot on making something happen at the plate. Earlier in the season I was in a little slump and seeing some of the things I have been working on in practice translate to a game is what stood out to me the most.”
Corvin’s days as a college softball player are winding down and the former Chilhowie High School star is aware of that fact.
“Senior Day [on March 20] was bittersweet,” Corvin said. “It was a little weird knowing that in a few short weeks that my softball career is coming to an end. In the past four years this sport has taught me many invaluable lessons that have shaped me into who I am today. My teammates and coaches worked really hard to make us feel special.”
A 5-foot-2 outfielder, Corvin is hitting .191 with three doubles and three RBIs this season.
That hasn’t been her only contribution to her team, however.
“Amber not only locks down right field for our team, but she is a clutch hitter and has power at the plate with her small stature,” said Lees-McRae coach Kendall Fuller. “As a Communications Arts and Design major, Amber spearheaded adding logos to our dugout, which look absolutely amazing. She has also been named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll as well as earned academic all-conference honors for the fall semester. … Big things are in store for her.”
How did Corvin end up at the school in Banner Elk, North Carolina?
“The recruiting process was very long,” Corvin said. “Many times I questioned if I even wanted to play college softball. I kept e-mailing coaches to come to my travel-ball games to keep doors open and didn’t officially make a decision until March 2017. A coach had an open spot on her roster and offered me a recruited walk-on position, which I accepted and ran with it.”
She has worked her way into the starting lineup and has enjoyed every step of that journey.
“My experience here has been nothing short of amazing,” Corvin said. “Lees-McRae is absolutely beautiful and I could not have asked for a better second home. My teammates and coaches are my rock. They constantly challenge me to reach my fullest potential not only on the softball field, but more importantly off the field.”
Corvin was recently accepted to the University of Louisville and plans to obtain a master’s of education degree in counseling and personal serves, specializing in art therapy. She might also become Coach Corvin at some point down the road.
“I also plan to give back in the softball community,” Corvin said. “In any way I can, whatever that may be.”
More on Mac
Mac Osborne had a fine start for the Virginia Tech softball squad on March 27 against the Louisville Cardinals.
The freshman right-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits in five innings, while walking none and striking out three. The ex-Richlands High School star got a no-decision in Tech’s 3-2 loss.
Osborne was 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA through Monday.
Thomas time
Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) has reached base safely in all 22 of East Carolina University’s baseball games this season. He is hitting .356 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.
Cross still crushing
Virginia Tech sophomore slugger Gavin Cross spent another weekend crushing pitches.
The Tennessee High graduate went 6-for-12 with a home run and four RBIs in a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Panthers and is now hitting .382 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.
Cade the relief ace
Cade Hungate (Abingdon) pitched two scoreless innings for Liberty University on March 26 in an 8-7 loss to Bellarmine in the first game of an Atlantic Sun Conference baseball doubleheader.
Hungate allowed one hit and notched a strikeout. He has not allowed an earned run in three relief outings this season for the Flames.
Hunter’s hits
Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) went 4-for-11 with two home runs and five RBIs in Texas Christian University’s weekend baseball series against the Baylor Bears.
Wolfe is hitting .263 with four homers and 17 RBIs this season for TCU.
Barrs’ Best
March 26 marked the best performance thus far in the collegiate baseball career of Radford University sophomore Tanner Barrs.
In an 11-6 Big South Conference win over UNC Asheville, Barrs hit a two-run double in the second inning and a grand slam in the third inning in finishing with six RBIs. That clout off Blake Little was the first home run at the collegiate level for the ex-Abingdon High School standout.
Barrs is batting .196 with 10 RBIs this season for Radford.
David Bryant (Science Hill) is hitting .243 with eight RBIs for the Highlanders, while Will Harless (Abingdon) is hitting .184 with one homer and eight RBIs.
Calhoun cuts loose
Freshman Michael Calhoun had a strong showing throwing the shot put on March 27 for the men’s track and field squad at Charleston Southern University.
The former Gate City High School star had a top heave of 15.82 meters in placing sixth.
5K Karl
University of Tennessee distance runner Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) clocked in at a personal-best 14:03.95 in the men’s 5,000-meter run this past weekend at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina. He finished 22nd in the event.
Milligan goes national
The women’s volleyball squad at Milligan University finished as runner-up in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament and will open play in the NAIA national tourney on Saturday.
Sydney Hurd (Sullivan Central), Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) and Mackenzie Simpson (Tri-Cities Christian) contribute for the Buffaloes, who are coached by Gate City High School graduate Doneva Bays.
Brooke Hammonds: All-American
Brooke Hammonds has added another accolade to her long list of achievements.
The former Lee High star earned honorable mention status on the NAIA women’s basketball All-American team. She was a first-team All-American during the 2019-20 season.
Hammonds averaged 14.5 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season for Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, and rang up 1,507 points and 1,392 rebounds for her collegiate career.
Thamba’s mission: Final Four
Florent “Flo” Thamba spent three years playing basketball at Mountain Mission, a private boarding school in Buchanan County, Virginia. This weekend, he’ll be playing in the Final Four.
The 6-foot-10 Thamba has started all 28 games at center for the Baylor Bears, averaging 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Game-winner for Gillian
Gillian Oyos (Abingdon) scored the game-winning goal for the women’s soccer team at UNC Asheville on March 27 in a 2-1 victory over South Carolina-Upstate. It came in the second overtime in the 108th minute and the first goal of the season for the junior.
Atchley update
Gardner-Webb University redshirt freshman goalkeeper Abby Atchley (Honaker) made her first start of the season - and the first start of her collegiate career - on March 21.
Atchley made two saves over the course of 110 minutes as G-W battled to a scoreless tie with Big South Conference women’s soccer rival Winthrop.
Top-25 for Creasy
University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy (Abingdon) finished tied for 22nd on the individual leaderboard at the Old Waverly Collegiate held on March 26-28 in West Point, Mississippi.
Creasy had rounds of 71, 71 and 74 for an even-par total of 216.
Longworth lands at UT
Alicia Longworth has been named a Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Tennessee.
A J.J. Kelly High School graduate, Longworth will oversee all aspects of external relations.
She spent the previous 11 seasons as an athletic administrator at the University of Florida.
“Alicia is a proven leader in the athletics marketing and fan engagement sector,” UT athletic director Danny White said on Monday in a press release. “She understands how to embrace tradition while infusing modernization, which will make her a wonderful fit here at Tennessee. With her strategic vision, coupled with the extremely talented people we have on our team, our potential is limitless.”
