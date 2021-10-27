LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Bright spot; John Battle graduate Goins has been a steady hand in tough season for Eagles

The best game of his college football career statistically speaking did not begin so well for Carson-Newman University’s Caleb Goins.

“I actually played a terrible first half, so going into halftime I knew that I had to turn it up a notch to help put our defense in a better position,” Goins said.

He did just that and the final stat line for the John Battle High School graduate included a career-high 11 tackles and a blocked field goal in Carson-Newman’s 34-3 South Atlantic Conference loss to the Newbery Wolves on Oct. 23.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Goins has been a bright spot in what has been one of the worst seasons in program history as Carson-Newman is currently 0-7.

“This is something that nobody here at Carson-Newman has been through so it is a lesson that we all need to learn from,” Goins said. “We graduated a lot from 2019, so we have a really young team as far as experience goes. Knowing that is keeping us positive and knowing that better days are ahead. Everyone is staying together and everyone continues to work hard, which is really encouraging.”