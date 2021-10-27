LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Bright spot; John Battle graduate Goins has been a steady hand in tough season for Eagles

The best game of his college football career statistically speaking did not begin so well for Carson-Newman University’s Caleb Goins.
“I actually played a terrible first half, so going into halftime I knew that I had to turn it up a notch to help put our defense in a better position,” Goins said.
He did just that and the final stat line for the John Battle High School graduate included a career-high 11 tackles and a blocked field goal in Carson-Newman’s 34-3 South Atlantic Conference loss to the Newbery Wolves on Oct. 23.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Goins has been a bright spot in what has been one of the worst seasons in program history as Carson-Newman is currently 0-7.
“This is something that nobody here at Carson-Newman has been through so it is a lesson that we all need to learn from,” Goins said. “We graduated a lot from 2019, so we have a really young team as far as experience goes. Knowing that is keeping us positive and knowing that better days are ahead. Everyone is staying together and everyone continues to work hard, which is really encouraging.”
Goins ranks third on the team with 40 tackles and six of those stops have occurred behind the line of scrimmage. He has worked his way up from special teams contributor to starting Sam linebacker since arriving on campus in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
“My college career has been a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Goins said. “The relationships that I have built here will last a lifetime and the lessons that I have learned here will help me throughout my personal life.”
Goins is not done yet, however, as he still has eligibility remaining.
“I plan on playing another year and helping us get back to where we are supposed to be,” Goins said.
Davis makes start
Right tackle Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) made the first start of his college football career on Oct. 23 for the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt sophomore offensive lineman and former walk-on played 58 snaps in place of Cade Mays and spent much of the night battling Alabama star pass-rusher Tim Anderson in the trenches in a 52-24 loss.
“I thought Dayne filled in and did a lot of really good things tonight,” UT coach Josh Heupel told the media following the game.
Stout is the Guy
Jordan Stout’s stout leg earned the special teams stalwart from Penn State University another honor.
Stout was selected as the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week as the former Honaker High School star averaged 46.9 yards on eight punts during Penn State’s 20-18, nine-overtime loss to Illinois on Oct. 23.
Stout’s longest boot traveled 55 yards and six of his punts journeyed inside the 20-yard line of the Fighting Illini. Stout also went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, 1-for-1 on extra points and averaged 64.3 yards with two touchbacks on three kickoffs.
Stout is averaging 48.4 yards on 37 punts this season, ranking him second in the Big Ten Conference and seventh among all NCAA Division I FBS punters. He’s also totaled 54 points.
Allen Update
Cam Allen (Graham) recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble for the Purdue University Boilermakers on Oct. 23 in their 30-13 Big Ten Conference football loss to Wisconsin. Allen has 35 tackles this season, the third-most on the squad.
Tanner the tackler
Tanner Kennedy tallied seven tackles for the football team at Ferrum College on Oct. 23 in the Panthers’ 42-28 loss to Hampden-Sydney. The ex-Union High School standout has tallied 28 tackles this season.
Dales scores points
Bluefield University’s football team established a single-game scoring record in a 79-64 win over St. Andrews on Oct. 23 and kicker Joey Dales was responsible for 12 of those points.
The former Graham High School star was 9-for-10 on extra points and also connected on a 20-yard field goal in the wild game at Mitchell Stadium.
Dales earned Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division special teams player of the week honors for the second straight week.
Local vs. Local
Southwest Virginia was well represented in Ferrum College’s 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball victory over Hollins on Oct. 21.
Arielle Tritt (Lee High) had 17 assists, six digs and five kills for Ferrum, while Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) tallied five kills in the win.
Hollins received 12 assists and three digs from Zoe Brooks, a Union High School graduate.
Milligan Trio
Milligan University’s volleyball squad collected a 25-8, 25-11, 20-25, 30-28 volleyball victory over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday as Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry), Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) and Hannah Daniel (Sullivan East) contributed to the win.
Maiden had 13 kills and seven blocks, Adkins collected 13 digs and an ace and Daniel slammed down two kills.
SWVA standouts set pace for Eagles
A trio of runners from Southwest Virginia shined for the women’s cross country team at Alice Lloyd College on Oct. 23 at the Chick-fil-A Invitational in Wilmore, Kentucky.
Carlee Salyers (Wise County Central) finished third in the 5K race in 20:54, Abigail Webb (Union) was 16th in 22:04 and Brooke Vanover (Union) had a 19th-place finish in 22:17.
Twins from THS make debut
Twin sisters Noelia and Isabella Adkins from Tennessee High made their debuts for the women’s golf team at the University of Tampa, competing at the Saint Leo Invitational, which concluded on Oct. 19.
Noelia Adkins finished tied for 20th after rounds of 78, 80 and 77.
Isabella Adkins was tied for 31st after carding rounds of 78, 81 and 79.
Francisco the Freshman
Freshman Luke Francisco (Abingdon) scored a run during the decisive game of Carson-Newman University baseball team’s Orange & Blue World Series intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 22.
