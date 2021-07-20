LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: ‘Barstool Athlete'; Stout among several local college athletes benefiting from name, image and likeness

What does it mean, exactly?

“Right now it just shows I’m an athlete that is a fan of Barstool,” Stout said. “I am getting a lot of Barstool gear and [Portnoy] has a lot of ideas that he will be working on in the near future. There are some really cool things in the works.”

Stout hasn’t received any negative blowback from the decision.

“One of my roommates and best friends, Brad King, is also a specialist on the team and he is a Barstool Athlete too,” Stout said. “Barstool has a very large following so I got a very positive reaction from friends, family and followers. There was a bunch of positivity.”

Stout figures to get prominent screen time on the television this fall for the Nittany Lions.

During the truncated 2020 season, Stout averaged 41.5 yards on punts, had 42 touchbacks among his 50 kickoffs and connected on two field goals.

He feels he is getting stronger.