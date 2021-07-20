LOCALS IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS: ‘Barstool Athlete'; Stout among several local college athletes benefiting from name, image and likeness

As a kicker and punter for the football team at Penn State University, it was only fitting that Jordan Stout got a leg up in regards to the recent legislation that allows NCAA athletes the opportunity to cash in on their name, image and likeness.
The former Honaker High School star was one of the first players with local ties to become a “Barstool Athlete,” an endorsement deal of sorts with Barstool Sports, a digital media company that has a popular blog and podcast network.
“Long story short, I saw where [founder] Dave Portnoy had posted a video saying he signed someone and that he loves the idea of having Barstool Athletes, and since I’m a huge Barstool fan, I jumped on that,” Stout said.
Central Florida’s Charlie Browder (Dobyns-Bennett), Furman’s Ty Youngblood (Greeneville), Appalachian State’s Caleb Spurlin (Galax) and East Tennessee State’s Austin Lewis (David Crockett) are among the other guys you might recognize who identify themselves as “Barstool Athletes” on their social media channels.
Tennessee High graduates and sibling golfers Jet Tickle (University of Tennessee) and Jack Tickle (East Tennessee State) do as well, while Radford’s Channing Blevins (George Wythe) will be representing the brand on the links too.
University of Virginia baseball player Avery Mabe (George Wythe), University of Tennessee distance runner Alex Crigger (Science Hill) and Virginia Commonwealth University discus and shot put thrower Justin Barnett (Union) are just a few of the other local competitors in this stable.
What does it mean, exactly?
“Right now it just shows I’m an athlete that is a fan of Barstool,” Stout said. “I am getting a lot of Barstool gear and [Portnoy] has a lot of ideas that he will be working on in the near future. There are some really cool things in the works.”
Stout hasn’t received any negative blowback from the decision.
“One of my roommates and best friends, Brad King, is also a specialist on the team and he is a Barstool Athlete too,” Stout said. “Barstool has a very large following so I got a very positive reaction from friends, family and followers. There was a bunch of positivity.”
Stout figures to get prominent screen time on the television this fall for the Nittany Lions.
During the truncated 2020 season, Stout averaged 41.5 yards on punts, had 42 touchbacks among his 50 kickoffs and connected on two field goals.
He feels he is getting stronger.
“This has been the best offseason of my career,” Stout said. “I feel locked in and confident in everything I’m doing. This is going to have to be my best year yet if I want to continue my football career, but I have no doubt that it will be. I am more consistent, faster, stronger and in a better headspace than in my past.”
Meanwhile, University of Tennessee offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) is taking the initiative with the NIL movement.
He has a paid partnership with Krystal, the hamburger restaurant, and is also on Cameo.com.
Davis has also taken part in a live stream with Sweet D Gaming on Facebook and plans to do deals with Killer Bass Baits in the near future.
More on Mitchell
James Mitchell (Union) is in the spotlight at Virginia Tech.
He is one of the players that will represent the Hokies at the Atlantic Coast Conference football media kickoff event, being held on Wednesday and Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Eric Mac Lain of the ACC Network recently ranked Mitchell as the top tight end in the league.
Mitchell finished the 2020 season with 26 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns, four punt returns for 25 yards and one carry that went one for one yard and a score.
Tickle takes honor
University of Tennessee golfer Jet Tickle (Tennessee High) was recently named a 2021 National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American.
“Jet Tickle embodies being the ultimate teammate,” UT strength and conditioning coach Greg Adamson said in a press release. “Whether it is working on technique in a lift, encouraging a teammate, approaching his warm-up and warm-down with the same attention to deal as his tournaments throughout the year, or just bringing an edge to the training session. Jet does it with laser focus. I am a better coach having worked with him.”
Transfer Talk
>>> Malik Johnson (George Wythe) will play his final season of basketball at NCAA Division II Western New Mexico University after spending the previous four years at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia.
The 6-foot-5 guard totaled 1,037 points, 378 rebounds, 164 assists and 87 steals in 87 games at Concord.
>> Shaddon Peavyhouse will be throwing pitches for the University of North Carolina baseball team in the spring of 2022 after transferring from Coastal Carolina.
The ex-Unicoi County High School ace was 6-5 with three saves and a 3.90 ERA over the course of 43 games (five starts) in three seasons at Coastal.
>>> Former Tennessee High golfer Addie Baggarly is transferring to Baylor after competing for the University of Florida Gators the previous four seasons.
Baggarly compiled a 73.86 stroke average across 106 rounds during her time at Florida.
“We are beyond excited to add Addie Baggarly to our lineup for next spring,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said in a press release. “Addie brings a wealth of experience to Waco and an equally impressive game to match. Just in the past few months she has played at the highest levels of women’s golf by participating in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Open. Addie is going to pursue a Master’s degree in Sports Pedagogy. She joins an outstanding team, and together they will continue to elevate our women’s golf team as one of the best in the country.”
>>> Julia Street (Patrick Henry) is transferring from Tusculum University to Emory & Henry College to continue her softball career. A catcher, Street appeared in four games for the Pioneers during her two seasons at the school.
>>> Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) has joined the softball squad at Southwest Virginia Community College after playing her freshman season at Tusculum. The right-handed pitcher went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances for the Pioneers.
Summer Ball Stuff
There are plenty of local baseball players competing for collegiate summer league teams aside from the Appalachian League:
>>> Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross completed a successful summer for the United States Collegiate National Squad on Tuesday afternoon, going 1-for-4 with a RBI against the U.S. Olympic team.
The ex-Tennessee High slugger started all 14 games for the collegiate team during its summer tour, hitting .432 (19-for-44) with four home runs and 14 RBIs.
>>> Radford University’s David Bryant (Science Hill) currently ranks third in the New England Collegiate Baseball League with a .380 batting average.
Playing for the Keene Swamp Bats, Bryant also has three home runs and 18 RBIs.
>>> Right-handed pitcher Avery Mabe (George Wythe) of the University of Virginia is 1-1 with one save and a 6.31 ERA in 10 outings for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England.
>>> South Carolina’s Michael Robinson (Elizabethton) is batting .375 with six RBIs in 15 games for the Waynesboro Generals of the Virginia-based Valley Baseball League.
>>> Soon-to-be University of North Carolina hurler Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) pitched in four games for the Cotuit Kettleers of the prestigious Cape Cod League, going 0-1 with one save and a 9.64 ERA prior to being released on July 14.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570