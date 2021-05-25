LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Area players pile up honors in Division I baseball

“I figured Francisco was a slam dunk for the first team, so I was stunned,” said Stephen Igoe, who writes about the Pirates for 247Sports.com “I’ve covered and watched every four-game AAC series ECU has played this year and he’s easily one of the top two or three hitters in the league. He’s been a big part of [AAC player of the year Connor] Norby’s success, batting right behind him and providing protection. It was an egregious error he’s not somewhere on the first team, especially when he has position flexibility.”

Francisco has drawn 18 walks and has struck out just 18 times in 211 at-bats.

“He just simply knows how to hit and put the ball in play,” Igoe said. “Walking as many times as you strike out is an incredible feat in these days, where the strikeout has become such a big part of baseball. He gives himself a chance at the plate every time up, and that correlates with why his batting average is so high.”

Wolfe earned second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors at designated hitter. The former Dobyns-Bennett High School standout has compiled a .325 batting average to go along with 14 doubles, 12 stolen bases, six home runs and 40 RBIs.