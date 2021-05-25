LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Area players pile up honors in Division I baseball

Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross, East Carolina’s Thomas Francisco, Texas Christian’s Hunter Wolfe and Radford’s David Bryant have spent the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball season earning accolades, hammering out hits and proving they are among the best in their league.
Cross was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree as the former Tennessee High star is hitting .352 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles, five triples, nine stolen bases and 35 RBIs for the Hokies.
His 70 hits were the tops among all ACC players in the regular season.
“The biggest compliment you can give a hitter is that you stop whatever you’re doing to pay attention to his at-bat and that was certainly the case every time Gavin came to the plate,” said Cory Van Dyke who covers the Hokies’ baseball team for TechSideline.com. “He’s added a ton of power to his game. Last year in the shortened season he didn’t hit a home run, but this year he led the Hokies with 11 home runs. And he is still a complete hitter. Oftentimes you think a big lefty like him would pull the ball all the time, but Gavin sprayed the ball to all parts of the park.”
An Abingdon High School graduate, Francisco is hitting .370 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs and has played first base, outfield and designated hitter this season for ECU. He was surprisingly only a second-team selection on the American Athletic Conference’s all-league squad.
“I figured Francisco was a slam dunk for the first team, so I was stunned,” said Stephen Igoe, who writes about the Pirates for 247Sports.com “I’ve covered and watched every four-game AAC series ECU has played this year and he’s easily one of the top two or three hitters in the league. He’s been a big part of [AAC player of the year Connor] Norby’s success, batting right behind him and providing protection. It was an egregious error he’s not somewhere on the first team, especially when he has position flexibility.”
Francisco has drawn 18 walks and has struck out just 18 times in 211 at-bats.
“He just simply knows how to hit and put the ball in play,” Igoe said. “Walking as many times as you strike out is an incredible feat in these days, where the strikeout has become such a big part of baseball. He gives himself a chance at the plate every time up, and that correlates with why his batting average is so high.”
Wolfe earned second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors at designated hitter. The former Dobyns-Bennett High School standout has compiled a .325 batting average to go along with 14 doubles, 12 stolen bases, six home runs and 40 RBIs.
“Hunter has been such an important part of the offense since arriving at TCU in 2019,” said Melissa Triebwasser, who covers the team for FrogsOWar.com. “He has consistently been one of the most dangerous hitters in the lineup: a guy that can hit for power, draw a walk, get a timely base hit, and wreak havoc on the basepaths. But where he has been most impressive in 2021 is his ability to come up big in the biggest moments, something he displayed in getting a walk-off winner against Oklahoma State [on April 17] and has showcased time and time again in being the player to start a big inning or keep it rolling with his production at the plate.”
Bryant, an ex-Science Hill High School slugger, hit .364 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs en route to earning a spot on the All-Big South Conference second team.
“David seemed like a switch flipped once we got into conference play,” said Radford pitcher Greg Duncan, a transfer from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “He became more disciplined each game and the work he put in off the field, in the weight room and the cages paid big for him. He stuck to an approach and didn’t try to do too much, just stayed within himself.”
Names of the game
For the second straight year, East Tennessee State’s Bubba Hubbard (Union) and Coastal Carolina’s Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) earned a spot on Baseball America’s list of the top 50 names in college baseball.
Hubbard came in at No. 5 and he has pitched one scoreless inning of relief this spring at ETSU.
Peavyhouse was ranked No. 21 and he’s pitched to the tune of a 3-2 record, one save and 3.61 in 20 appearances for the Chanticleers in 2021. He struck out four over four scoreless innings and picked up the win as Coastal Carolina opened the Sun Belt Conference tournament with a 15-1 beatdown of Little Rock on Tuesday.
Tomlinson’s tops
The Louisburg College Hurricanes – featuring former Rye Cove High School standout Haley Tomlinson – began play in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball World Series on Tuesday in Oxford, Alabama, with a win.
Tomlinson is 2-0 with two saves and a 0.99 ERA this season.
Clark collects hits
The softball squad at Alice Lloyd College lost both its games in the National Christian College Athletic Association World Series, but Alyssa Clark fared well at the plate for the Eagles.
Clark drove in the lone run for the team in a 9-1 loss to Concordia-Ann Arbor and the ex-Gate City High School standout followed that up by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI in a 10-6 setback to Carolina University.
More on Mac
Mac Osborne is from Southwest Virginia and the Richlands High School graduate has gotten to see plenty of the American West lately.
The freshman pitcher for Virginia Tech’s softball team will compete in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament against UCLA beginning Thursday. The Hokies advanced by winning a regional in Tempe, Arizona.
Osborne is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 15 games (five starts) this season and has yet to appear in a postseason contest for Tech.
Locals on Track
There will be several local runners competing in this week’s NCAA Track & Field Preliminary Championships.
University of Arkansas senior Luke Meade (Sullivan East) will take part in the men’s 5,000-meter run at the West prelims in College Station, Texas.
At the East prelims in Jacksonville, Florida, Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) in the men’s 10,000-meter run and Alex Crigger (Science Hill) in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase will represent the University of Tennessee.
On the women’s side, the University of North Carolina will feature Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) in the 10,000-meter run and Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
The top-12 finishers in each event advance to the NCAA championships, which will be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
Glover goes national
When the NAIA track and field national championships begin today in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Rebecca Glover will be ready to run.
The former Sullivan East High School star is on the women’s 4x800 relay team from Milligan University that qualified for the event.
Creasy, Rhea tee off
Connor Creasy (Abingdon) of the University of Georgia and East Tennessee State University’s Jack Rhea (Science Hill) will hit the links when the NCAA men’s national golf tournament begins on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Creasy had rounds of 76, 70 and 73 in finishing tied for 37th on the individual leaderboard at a regional in Tallahassee, Florida. Georgia finished as runner-up to Florida State in the team standings.
Rhea carded scores of 74, 77 and 75 in finishing tied for 47th on the individual leaderboard at the regional in Cle Elum, Washington. ETSU won the team title at the event.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570