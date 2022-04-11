LOCALS BRIEFS: McClung makes debut with Lakers

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung scored six points in his first game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

McClung, who was signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers on Saturday, scored six points, while also contributing three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during the Lakers’ 146-141 overtime season finale at the Denver Nuggets.

McClung was 2-for-5 from the field, including a 3-pointer and a crowd-pleasing dunk at the end of the game. He also made his lone free throw attempt. McClung finished his first NBA season with nine points, also connecting on a 3-pointer in one game with the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 29.

McClung, who was selected as the NBA G League Rookie of the Year, averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 35 NBA G League games, 33 with the South Bay Lakers and two with the Windy City Bulls.

VT’s Sheppard taken in WNBA Draft

Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard was chosen by the Las Vegas Aces in the second round of the WNBA draft on Monday night.

Sheppard became the highest WNBA draft pick in Virginia Tech history. She was the sixth Hokie to be ever taken in the WNBA draft, but all the others had gone in the third round. She was the first Virginia Tech player to be chosen in the WNBA draft since Regan Magarity in 2019.

Sheppard, who was taken with the next-to-last pick of the second round, tallied 13.3 points as a senior last season, and scored a school-record 1,883 points in five seasons with the Hokies.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Harris, Sarnowski take honors for King

A pair of King University men’s volleyball players have earned Conference Carolinas honors for last week.

Suetonius Harris, who averaged 4.09 kills and 1.27 digs over 11 sets, has been selected at the Player of the Week, while the Specialist of the Week goes to Jack Sarnowski, who averaged 12.13 assists per eight sets for the Tornado. It was Sarnowski’s fifth weekly award this season.

King plays again on April 22 in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals against an undetermined opponent at Mount Olive.