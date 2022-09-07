Littleton scores 2 goals as Tennessee High kicks past Indians

Abby Littleton scored two goals to help lift Tennessee High to a 2-1 non-conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle on Wednesday night.

Aryanna Patterson and Reese Marshall had an assist apiece, while Bridget Flaherty had 18 saves in goal for the Vikings.

Dobyns-Bennett’s lone goal came from Kora Houlihan.

Tennessee High, which improved to 5-1-1 on the season, will host Sullivan East on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 1

Josie Sheets dished out 18 assists, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead the Warriors to a 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16 non-district victory over the Blue Devils.

Sheets also added 12 digs, six aces and five kills.

Hannah Goodwin (13 kills, nine digs), Chloe Adams (17 assists, 14 digs, six kills, three aces), Hannah Manns (seven kills, four digs, three aces, two blocks) and Madi Preston (10 digs, six kills, three aces, two blocks) also produced for the Warriors (2-2).

Kylie Pope had 16 kills, 12 digs and four blocks and Carli Campbell tallied 25 assists and nine digs for the Blue Devils, who dropped to 4-2 on the season.

Honaker 3, Eastside 0

Valeigh Stevens and Kate Jessee each had 14 service points and Cadence Keen had 13 to lead the Tigers to a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 non-district sweep of the Spartans.

Kalli Miller (12 digs), Emma Ray (10 assists) and Riley Kart (eight kills) also contributed for Honaker, which snapped a four-match losing streak.

John Battle 3, Rye Cove 0

Jacqueline Hill had 14 assists and eight kills and Bella Stutters also had eight kills to lift the Trojans to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 non-district win over the Eagles.

Mackenzie Smith added 12 assists, six kills and six aces and Allison Smith contributed 12 digs and six aces.

Gracie Turner had six kills and five digs and Naquila Harless added 21 digs for Rye Cove.

Others to contribute for the Eagles included Madeline Love (four kills), Emma Gibson (seven assists, four digs, three kills) and Alidia Kern (11 digs, 10 assists).