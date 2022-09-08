Friendly faces: Crawford scores twice as Sulivan East tops West Ridge in clash of second year programs

BLUFF CITY – Jayme Crawford might have mixed emotions about taking on her former coach and teammates Thursday night, but her right foot didn’t.

The Sullivan East junior scored two goals to lead the host Patriots soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of Sullivan County rival West Ridge.

Crawford was teammates with a number of West Ridge players and played for Wolves coach Emily Robinette as a freshman at Sullivan Central in the final year of the school prior to consolidation creating West Ridge.

“It’s really fun to play against people you played with,” Crawford said. “You train so hard – and just to score and to win against a team that has players you’ve played with before – it’s a feeling of accomplishment.”

Crawford gave East (4-2-1) a 1-0 lead via an assist from Emma Nagel in the 34th minute.

Her second goal came in the 57th minute. It was created by Chipi Hamelryck, who won a one-on-one battle near the backline and turned a hustling save into an assist.

Nagel concluded the scoring with an impressive 30- or 40-yard drive toward the net in the 69th minute.

“Hannah’s worked really hard,” East coach Michael Cousins said. “So watching her do a goal like – I was just through the roof. She’s earned it.”

West Ridge had the ball on the East end of the field the majority of the first 30 minutes. But opportunities for goals were scarce.

“We’re not executing our offense,” Robinette said. “And I thought Sullivan East executed a great game and played a really good game. I used to coach some of the girls at Central. I saw a lot of them doing some really good things and I was really proud of them.”

West Ridge sophomore Michaela Frazier nearly cut East’s lead to 2-1 in the 68th minute, but her straight-on shot from perhaps 20-25 yards hit the crossbar.

“She has a great shot,” Robinette said. “She’s a tremendous athlete. She is a sophomore. We have a young team. There’s very few seniors out there.”

Sophomore keeper Cheyenne Peaks had the shutout in goal. Senior defender Loren Hensley helped pitch the shutout, although she left after banging her head and remaining on the field some 10 minutes in the 68th minute.

Hensley was said to be okay some 15 minutes after the contest’s completion.

“Chippi and Loren Hensley really put their all on the field,” Crawford said. “Loren got tackled. They both just kept running and kept playing no matter what obstacle came their way.”

Cousins liked his team’s spirit and was relatively pleased with the Patriots’ performance – and perhaps dismissed an inclination to nitpick.

“We got the job done against West Ridge, which is battle-tested coming out of a very difficult (Class) 3A,” Cousins said. “This is a great game for us. We just wanted to get the job done by any means necessary.

“Some of it was really good and positive, and we played great. Some of it was really scrappy. But either way, we got the job done.”

East will visit Tennessee High on Tuesday while West Ridge (2-5-1) will host Daniel Boone.