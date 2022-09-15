Former Eastside coach Funk returns to sidelines with Spartans

The foundation is built. Terri Anne (Hill) Funk looks to keep building.

Funk, a five-sport participant a now-defunct St. Paul High School and a two-sport standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has been chosen as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside, replacing Barry Ruff, who stepped down in the spring.

Funk was the last girls head coach at St. Paul and first at Eastside, which was created by the consolidation of St. Paul and Coeburn high schools.

“Excited to get started. Not only is it a great community, but there is a good, solid foundation of players here,” Funk said. “It will be a growing experience this year, especially with the way I coach. I am more of a defensive minded coach than anything. I am thrilled to be a part of the program.”

She has a solid collection of players to build around, including sophomore Azzy Hammons, who developed into one of the area’s best players as a freshman, and Taylor Clay, who is back after recovering from an ACL injury. There is more too.

“We have Azzy coming back, and she is just a solid player all-around. We will definitely be looking to her to step up and take some leadership roles going forward,” Funk said. “We have Taylor back, we will also be looking to her to step in as a leader.

“That is a strong front as far as athletes. We have got post players, we have Reagan McCoy and Lexie Carter. We will be looking for them to stay on the boards for us. We have a lot of key role players that are going to be quick, athletic girls for us like Emily Bower and Maddie Compton.”

All will learn under Funk, who was such a talented athlete at St. Paul that she played college basketball and softball at UVa-Wise. She even won a state track title in the discus for the Deacons.

“The Lord just blessed me with some talent and was able to play basketball and softball in college,” she said. “I played on some really good teams so I guess that is why I was so successful.”

In addition to two years as a head coach, Funk was also an assistant under Eastside boys coach Patrick Damron when the Spartans lost in the state title game in 2018.

Damron has built one of the better boys programs in the region.

“It is a great opportunity and I thank [Eastside principal] Coach [Bryan] Crutchfield and Coach Damron,” she said. “It is just a blessing from the Lord to be able to get back into coaching and just here specifically here at Eastside in the community that my kids are going to grow up in.

“It is not a one-year deal, it is a vested opportunity to say the least.”

Funk will look to keep Eastside near the top of the Cumberland District, a league largely dominated by the Spartans since the school was created. It wasn’t as good last season, finishing with a 16-10 record, falling to Rural Retreat in the Region 1D tournament.

“There is a lot of things to work on, but hopefully we will keep it simple,” Funk said. “I am a pretty simple gal so fundamental basketball with disciplined defense. That is my mentality going in and the quicker they buy into the direction we are going the quicker we will have success.”

Funk expects the Cumberland District to only get better, especially now that former Abingdon boys basketball coach Aaron Williams will be guiding the girls at Burton. He was formerly the boys coach in Norton.

“Last year it didn’t go too well. We will look to compete in the district and you have Coach Williams back at Norton so he will give anybody a run for their money,” she said. “We just look to build day to day and compete in the district, compete in the region and see what happens.”

One constant Funk knows won’t change is the support from the local community, which regularly fills the small gym to the rafters on game nights.

“The fan support here it like none other especially on the basketball court and really Coach Damron has set the pace of that,” said Funk, who two children, Zeke, 11 and Zoe, who is 9. Her husband, Brock Funk, died in 2015. “You have the ‘Damron Crazies’ there in the stands and just amazing support within the community so it is a great program to come into.

“I am excited not only from a coaching standpoint, but also from a community standpoint as well. Time will tell, but I believe it is a win-win for me as a coach and it is a win-win for the girls as well.”

