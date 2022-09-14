Castlewood, Honaker pick up volleyball wins

Madison Sutherland had 17 aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-18 non-district win over Hurley on Wednesday night.

Anna Summers added five kills, while Sydney McNew tallied five aces. Maggie Ward also had four aces and three kills.

Lebanon 3, Honaker 0

Morgan Varney had 12 digs, six kills and two aces and Avery Russell added 23 assists, 12 service points and five aces in a 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 Russell County rivalry victory over the Tigers.

McKenzie Boyd added eight kills and Julianna Stanley added seven digs.

Honaker was led by Kalli Miller with 12 digs and five kills from Riley Hart.

Grayson County 3, Tazewell 0

Kylie Pope had 14 kills and Carli Campbell had 25 assists for the Blue Devils in a sweep of the Bulldogs.

Syndey Poe added 10 digs for Grayson County (5-3).

LATE TUESDAY

Galax 3, George Wythe 1

Jasmine Faulkner had 10 kills and Maggie Minton had 16 digs and 12 service points during the Maroons’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13 Mountain Empire District loss to the Maroon Tide.

Haley Faulkner (12 service points, 10 assists), Hannah Repass (seven assists) and Samara Sheffey (13 digs) also contributed in the loss for the Maroons (4-10).

