Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers

You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community.

They were among many members of the cast of Cavaliers who shined in an impressive 42-16 non-district triumph over Twin Springs that was broadcast locally by WCYB as part of the station’s “Friday Night Rivals” series.

Thanks to the power of Digital Video Recorders that game has been appearing on TV screens inside Damascus homes more often than that Medicare benefits helpline advertisement with Jimmie Walker. This was no case of stage fright.

“I went back and watched it, but I only went back and watched it once,” Dillon Bott said. “It was an amazing thing to watch, but it was an even more amazing experience. It’s the dream of every kid to get to play football on TV and when we found out we were playing on TV, I was excited about it and was glad to have that chance.”

For opponents of the Cavaliers, seeing the two siblings, making plays and being in the middle of the action probably seems like a rerun.

Holston has won 17 straight regular-season games and claimed the last two VHSL Region 1D championships with the Bott brothers playing a big part in that success.

Dustin Bott is a four-year starter and Dillon might have been if he hadn’t missed most of his freshman season with a broken collarbone.

They have starred in much different roles in 2022, however, and are wearing different jersey numbers.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dillon Bott has moved from center to tight end. He has caught four passes for 91 yards and scored two touchdowns, while he ranks second on the team with nine tackles on the other side of the ball.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Dustin Bott shifted from the offensive line to fullback. He has 11 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, while he’s caught a 47-yard TD pass. He’s been his usual strong self at linebacker with a team-high 13 stops.

“The change in position has been really fun for me and the biggest adjustment has definitely been having to learn all the plays over again,” Dustin Bott said.

Regardless of where they are lined up, the duo makes an impact.

“We lean on the Bott brothers for their leadership and toughness,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “They are workers on and off the field. … Just last week alone they helped build a fence beside the football field. They brought the fencing and helped put it up. They helped mulch around the football field. Last Friday, on game day, they grilled hotdogs and hamburgers for every member of the [Future Farmers of America] and also cleaned the grill. Before the game, Dustin was cleaning out the bleachers making sure they looked good for the game. They are great kids and are always willing to help.”

They have had to help some of their younger teammates learn the ropes as Holston had to replace six valuable seniors – including the entire starting offensive backfield.

Guys like Merrick Kestner, Luke Greene, Landon Sanders, Hayden Sinclair and sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed have delivered thus far. After a 21-0 season-opening win over Eastern Montgomery, Holston picked it up a notch against Twin Springs and proved some of those pigskin prognosticators wrong.

“Honestly, I feel like the games have been a good learning experience. Not just for some of the new guys, but for myself also,” Dillon Bott said. “From Game 1 to Game 2, we did a lot of stepping up and learning and I really think they have helped us come together as a team and learn what each other’s strengths are and how to work together. Some of the new starters have stepped up a lot, because some of them have had to learn to man up and push through the pain and play ball. I have to say some of the have really learned how to man up and hit somebody.”

That has never been a problem for Dillon and Dustin Bott.

“We definitely take pride in winning,” Dustin Bott said. “We practice hard and we don’t give any slack.”

After being on the local airwaves last week and all the attention that accompanied that, Akers has preached to his team not to have a letdown. The Cavaliers host Washington County rival John Battle (0-2) tonight.

“The TV game was great for our school and community,” Akers said. “But that is over and we have to place all of our focus on a much-improved Battle team.”

Dustin Bott and Dillon Bott will be ready.

They always are.

Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action.

“Playing in big games has helped with not feeling as much pressure in games, but regardless who we are playing I still get nervous going into that game,” Dillon Bott said. “If you don’t get nervous going into a game or at least get the pregame jitters, something is wrong with you.”