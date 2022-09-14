Arby's Classic to have good teams and young talent

Tournament director Richard Ensor felt like the 2021 Arby’s Classic was one of the best tournaments in the 38-year history of the event.

No. 39 promises to be pretty good as well.

“I am really pleased with the teams that we have got,” Ensor said.

Tennessee High has released the 18-team field for the Arby’s Classic, which will be held on Dec. 27-31 at Viking Hall, which has a brand new gym floor that will only add to the appeal of the popular roundball event.

“The gym floor looks really good,” he said.

Included in the schedule are three teams that won state championships in the spring, led by Norcross, Ga. which defeated 2021 Arby’s Classic entrant Berkmar to claim the 7A title last season in Georgia.

Other state champions include Dobyns-Bennett, which won the Class 4A championship in Tennessee, while Greeneville finished first in the 3A ranks.

“I think the quality of teams is going to be about the same as last year,” Ensor said. “I think there was a little more talent last year because of all the D-I players that we had and the talent some of those schools had. Some of the schools had two or three D-I players so we were just lucky last year to get the field that we got.”

That doesn’t mean this field isn’t full of quality teams.

Nine states will be represented, along with the Bahamas. Other schools entered include Christ School, Myers Park and North Meckenburg in North Carolina, Madison-Ridgeland (Mississippi), Pace Academy (Georgia), St. Francis Prep (New York), Trinity (Kentucky), West Catholic (Pennsylvania) and Westminister Academy (Florida). Knoxville schools Fulton and Webb will also be involved.

Tennessee High, Gate City and Twin Springs join Dobyns-Bennett and Greeneville as the five local schools. Tabernacle Baptist will also make its annual visit to Bristol.

Talented youth could be the focus of this year’s event.

“Most of our good players are young, like sophomores and juniors so it is going to be interesting to see how they do,” Ensor said.

Not all are youngsters. The headliner could be 6-foot-4 senior point guard London Johnson, who is a 5-star, top-50 player in the nation.

Several teams have multiple athletes to watch, including Westminister, which has 6-4 sophomore guard Alex Lloyd and 6-10 senior Jaylen Carey, who is ranked among the top 200 players in the country. Lloyd averaged 23.7 points a game last season to earn Max Preps All-Freshman second team honors last year.

Myers Park, which had to pull out of the tournament just days from the start of last year’s event due to COVID issues, was invited again to Bristol. That roster includes 6-6 guard Sir Mohammed, a top-50 junior, who is son of former Kentucky and NBA star Nazr Mohammad. Elijah Strong, a 6-8 power forward, is one of the top players in North Carolina, having already committed to Wofford.

Another player to watch from Myers Parks is Sam Walters, whose father and uncle are former players at Tennessee High.

There are plenty more. Looking for high-rise excitement? Check out 6-1 guard Josh Hubbard, the top-ranked player in basketball-rich Mississippi for Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

“I watched highlights of him, he just dunks it all the time,” Ensor said. “He is only maybe 5-11 or 6-feet. That is pretty good.”

North Mecklenburg’s Isaiah Evans, a 6-6 junior forward, is also a highly-touted prospect.

Pace Academy from Georgia also had one of the nation’s best sophomores, but Ensor said he chose to joined Overtime Elite in Atlanta, a growing trend among high school basketball players in the nation.

“The minimum he can make is a $100,000. If he doesn’t take the money he can go on to college,” he said. “This kid is only going to be a sophomore.”

Ensor was disappointed, but understands the directions athletics is now going.

“When you sign these teams you never know who is going to leave and who is not,” he said. “You never know if they are going to go to some big prep school. You just take a chance when you get some of these teams to come. When you find out about all this stuff it is really too late because you can’t find anybody better than what you have got.”

Knox Fulton and Knox Webb will also take part in the Arby’s Classic.

“I think Fulton got beat in the semifinals of the state and he has got everybody back,” Ensor said. “Knox Webb’s coach said this might be the best team he has had down there in a while.”

Long Island Lutheran out of New York won the event last season against a field that included 21 Division I signees, including B.J. Edwards (Tennessee), Brendan Hausen (Villanova), Malique Ewin (Ole Miss), Ernest Udeh, Jr. (Kansas), Riley Kugel (Florida), Noah Clowney (Alabama) and Jayden Pierre (Providence).”

Another New York school, St. Francis Prep, will definitely challenge for supremacy in December.

“They only played nine games last year, but they beat some of the top teams in the nation up there,” Ensor said. “I talked to somebody up there and they said that they are well coached. Their talent won’t overwhelm you, but they are just so well-coached that they can beat anybody.”

“It is going to be a good field,” he added.

The annual draw to determine opening round matchups will be held on Nov. Tickets will go on sale in November as well.

“It is going to be a really competitive tournament,” Ensor said. “I would say eight or nine teams are capable of winning it. Norcross may be a little bit favored, but some of the other teams could probably beat them. It just depends on who is playing well.”