WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Plenty of opportunities for dreams to be fulfilled on regional racing venues

It’s a familiar weekend sight across Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia.
Like a modern-day version of the “The Road Warrior” motion picture, racers venture out in open trailers, transporters and pickup trucks.
The routine begins early in the morning as family members pack equipment and lunch boxes for a marathon experience that will extend well past midnight with lonely trips on Interstate 81.
Few pastimes encompass the family experience better than motorsports.
From motocross and karting to stock car and drag racing, the vibe around area tracks is all about commitment and pride.
Just like Little League and travel ball teams, these dream chasers start early.
For a large number of youth in the Mountain Empire, proving grounds range from the entry-level UCAR class at Wythe Raceway and the Junior Dragster division at Bristol Dragway to the karts at Kingsport Miniway and the 51cc beginner class at Muddy Creek Raceway.
The same building blocks to maturation that can be found in stick and ball sports are ever-present in motorsports.
Young racers develop a work ethic through the upkeep and preparation of their machines.
They develop toughness by grinding away for position and passes while adapting to mechanical gremlins and enduring weather extremes.
With the help of parents, racers can learn the importance of winning with grace and losing with class in every event.
One of the neatest parts of the grassroots scene can be found in the pits and grandstands.
While the budgets for nearly all teams is small, family members and friends display their pride through homemade shirts, hats and stickers.
During the surreal summer and fall of COVID-19 where high school sports came to a halt in Virginia, folks rallied every Saturday night behind hometown heroes at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat.
Far away from the cult of personality, sanitized version of major league racing found on network television, the grassroots racing scene is gritty and authentic.
There are expensive crashes, long-simmering rivalries and stories of great personal sacrifice.
During the week, racers spend countless hours in humble garages to repair dents and freshen up parts and pieces.
The weekend payoff comes in the form of a trophy, a big dose of satisfaction and hopefully enough purse money to pay for the tire and gas bill.
As the 2020 season winds down on the Mountain Empire “Road Warriors,” they deserve credit for pushing through a new gauntlet of obstacles and going the extra mile each week.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
