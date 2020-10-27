WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Plenty of opportunities for dreams to be fulfilled on regional racing venues

With the help of parents, racers can learn the importance of winning with grace and losing with class in every event.

One of the neatest parts of the grassroots scene can be found in the pits and grandstands.

While the budgets for nearly all teams is small, family members and friends display their pride through homemade shirts, hats and stickers.

During the surreal summer and fall of COVID-19 where high school sports came to a halt in Virginia, folks rallied every Saturday night behind hometown heroes at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat.

Far away from the cult of personality, sanitized version of major league racing found on network television, the grassroots racing scene is gritty and authentic.

There are expensive crashes, long-simmering rivalries and stories of great personal sacrifice.

During the week, racers spend countless hours in humble garages to repair dents and freshen up parts and pieces.

The weekend payoff comes in the form of a trophy, a big dose of satisfaction and hopefully enough purse money to pay for the tire and gas bill.