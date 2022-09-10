Tennessee High advances in pool play at Choo Choo Classic

Ashton Blair contributed 15 assists, 19 digs, nine kills and five aces in leading Tennessee High to a trio of wins in pool play in the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga.

Tennessee High defeated Red Bank 25-8, 25-8 and followed with a 25-21, 25-14 victory over the CSTHEA Patriots. The Vikings made it a perfect sweep with a 25-21, 25-14 win against Chattanooga Christian.

Marley Johns (16 digs, 13 kills, five blocks), Madison Blair (13 kills, 13 digs, four aces), Sophie Meade (16 digs, 13 kills), Bree Adams (24 assists, 10 digs, three aces) and Sydnee Pendland (23 digs, four aces) also contributed for the Vikings.

Tennessee High (15-2) will begin Gold Bracket double-elimination action this morning against Girls Prep from Chattanooga at Ooltewah High School. High School.