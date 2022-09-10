 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Tennessee High advances in pool play at Choo Choo Classic

  • 0
Tennessee High Logo

Ashton Blair contributed 15 assists, 19 digs, nine kills and five aces in leading Tennessee High to a trio of wins in pool play in the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga.

Tennessee High defeated Red Bank 25-8, 25-8 and followed with a 25-21, 25-14 victory over the CSTHEA Patriots. The Vikings made it a perfect sweep with a 25-21, 25-14 win against Chattanooga Christian.

Marley Johns (16 digs, 13 kills, five blocks), Madison Blair (13 kills, 13 digs, four aces), Sophie Meade (16 digs, 13 kills), Bree Adams (24 assists, 10 digs, three aces) and Sydnee Pendland (23 digs, four aces) also contributed for the Vikings.

Tennessee High (15-2) will begin Gold Bracket double-elimination action this morning against Girls Prep from Chattanooga at Ooltewah High School. High School.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts