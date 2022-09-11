Stout has flawless NFL debut

As far as NFL debuts go, Jordan Stout’s first official game as a professional was flawless.

The Honaker High School graduate punted six times for a 48.5-yard average and was sure-handed as the holder for the Baltimore Ravens in their 24-9 win over the homestanding New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh first called on Stout with 9:56 left in the first quarter and the fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State unleashed a 40-yard boot that was fair caught by Braxton Berrios at New York’s 11-yard line.

The rookie’s other punts traveled 48, 56, 40, 64 and 43 yards and three times he pinned the Jets inside their own 20-yard line.

Stout was on the field for Baltimore’s first points of the season, holding for Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal with 3:16 remaining in the opening quarter. Tucker was also 3-for-3 on extra point attempts with Stout putting the ball down.

It’s believed Stout was the first man to graduate from a local high school to unleash a punt in a NFL regular-season game since Steve Spurrier (Science Hill) in 1971 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bill Renner attended Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia, and was an assistant coach at Tazewell High School when he punted for the Green Bay Packers during the 1987 player’s strike as a replacement player.

Those guys couldn’t consistently punt it as far as Stout, whose next game comes Sept. 18 against the Miami Dolphins in his first regular-season home game with the Ravens.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) was on the inactive list for the Detroit Lions in their 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.