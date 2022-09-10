PREP ROUNDUP: Colonials shut down shorthanded Bulldogs

With starting quarterback Carter Creasy out with an injury, Tazewell High School’s offense sputtered in a 20-6 football loss on the road at Colonial Heights on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (1-2) managed just 176 yards of total offense in losing to the Class 3 school located in the Richmond suburbs.

Cassius Harris started in Creasy’s place, rushing for 94 yards and passing for 41 more.

Kazion Taylor (14 carries, 40 yards) produced Tazewell’s lone touchdown with a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter that pulled the Bulldogs within 8-6.

Ricardo Trinidad rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Colonial Heights, which improved to 1-1.

Tazewell hosts John Battle (1-2) on Friday.

Tazewell 0 6 0 0—6

Colonial Heights 8 0 6 6—20

Scoring Summary

CH – Trinidad 39 run (Warner run)

T – K. Taylor 1 run (run failed)

CH – Mason 64 run (run failed)

CH – Trinidad 17 run (run failed)

VOLLEYBALL

Rye Cove 3, Harlan County (Ky.) 0

First-year Rye Cove coach Heather Heather Petersen had to love the performance of Madeline Love as she finished with 10 kills and six service points in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 performance.

Gracie Turner (eight kills), Allison Vincent (10 digs, six kills), Naquila Harless (14 digs), Abby Lewis (11 digs) and Alidia Kern (11 assists, seven digs) also led the way for the Eagles.

West Ridge goes 4-1

The West Ridge Wolves won four of their five matches to lead the local contingent at this weekend’s Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Head coach Logan Kemp’s club beat Sycamore (25-16, 25-14), Madison Magnet (25-9, 25-18), Gate City (25-19, 25-23) and Perry County Central of Kentucky (25-16, 25-7). Station Camp beat the Wolves 25-21, 27-25.

Abingdon and Gate City each finished 3-2 and John Battle won four of its six matches.

Lebanon went 2-3 with wins over University School-Jackson and Eastside. The Pioneers lost to Mountor (Pennsylvania), Coffee County, Boiling Spring and a team from Chattanooga.

The Eastside Spartans were 1-3, while Marion was 1-4.