Practice helps Lebanon to 42-7 win over Eastside

COEBURN, Va. – After a tough loss last week to Patrick Henry, the Lebanon Pioneers had an excellent rebound game, using stingy defense and an explosive offense in a 42-7 win at Eastside on Friday night.

“This feels good, it feels a lot better than last week,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “It was all about practice time. I told them last week that we didn’t have good practices. So we focused on that this week. We worked on the details, and the practice effort was a whole lot better. I tell them all the time you get what you put in. This week we put in a good effort and got good results.”

Running the football had been a struggle for Lebanon in their first two games, but led by Grayson Ol-son’s 140 yards, the Pioneers finished with 169 yards on the ground.

“We had a really good week of practice, we focused on getting the running game down,” Olson said. “Everything played out right. This feels good, everyone on the line had a good game. The holes were perfect, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Eastside (0-3) took the opening kickoff and put together an impressive drive, holding the ball well over seven minutes. But misfortune struck after Dayton Stanley converted on a 4th-and-1 with a three-yard rush for a first down.

Lebanon defensive back Luke Taylor picked off a Spartan pass at the Lebanon 12 to end the threat.

“We’re so young, we’re just making too many mistakes,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said. “Whether it be alignments or assignments, until we clean those things up, it’s going to be a rough road. But I’m proud, my kids fought.”

The Pioneers took advantage of the turnover. They moved 88 yards in 10 plays, all but two on the ground. Olson rambled into the end zone on a three-yard rush, and Carter Dillon added the point after for a 7-0 advantage just before the end of the first quarter.

Lebanon (2-1) didn’t stop there. They scored touchdowns in their first four possessions. Zach Hertig culminated a 63-yard drive with a one-yard TD run. Senior Linebacker Thai Tatum picked off an Eastside pass and returned it 23 yards for a score.

A freshmen connection added a final TD before the half. Quarterback Chris Reece connected with wide-out Luke Garrett in stride on a 53-yard scoring strike to put the Pioneers up 28-0.

The only miscue by Lebanon was a fumble on their first possession in the second half.

They followed it up with two more TDs. Olson hauled in a 19-yard TD pass from Reece, and Taylor scored on a two-yard rush.

Reece had an outstanding performance, going 11-of-15 passing for 196 yards, two TDs, and no inter-ceptions.

The Spartans’ only score came on their final drive of the game. Payton Adkins found Luke Trent in the end zone with a two-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining.

“I think we came out in the second half and played pretty good,” Rhodes said. “We made some ad-justments at halftime. You know, it’s growing pains, but I’ll go to war with these kids every day. They are a great group of kids, and they give me everything they have.

“We’ll keep plugging and trying to get better.”

Lebanon 7 21 7 7—42

Eastside 0 0 0 7—7

Scoring Summary

LEB—Olson 3 run (Dillon kick)

LEB—Hertig 1 run (Dillon kick)

LEB—Tatum 23 interception return (Dillon kick)

LEB—Garrett 53 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

LEB—Olson 19 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

LEB—Taylor 2 run (Dillon kick)

EAST—Trent 2 pass from Adkins (McConnell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: LEB 21, EAST 9; Rushes-Yards: LEB 31-169, EAST 30-48; Passing Yards: LEB 196, EAST 48; Comp-Att-Int: LEB 11-15-0, EAST 8-17-2; Fumbles-Lost: LEB 2-1, EAST 0-0; Penalties-Yards: LEB 6-42, EAST 0-0; Punts-Average: LEB 0-0, EAST 5-27.8.