McClung scores 26 in near triple-double

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

McClung scores 26 for Blue Coats

The NBA G League team built by a guy who went to college in Southwest Virginia beat the G League squad whose star player is from Southwest Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Mac McClung (Gate City) nearly had a triple-double for the Delaware Blue Coats, but it wasn’t enough in a 132-123 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Former Emory & Henry College player and assistant coach Jarell Christian is the general manager of the Maine Celtics, who are off to a 7-1 start.

McClung scored a game-high 26 points as he shot 9-for-21 from the field and his stat line also included nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two turnovers.

The two teams play again on Tuesday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise is 6-0

Former Gate City High School star Bradley Dean dropped in 34 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three blocks as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 94-88 win over Warren Wilson.

UVa-Wise (6-0) also got 10 rebounds from Eastside High School graduate Luke Lawson.

E&H wins in Puerto Rico

The Emory & Henry College Wasps earned a 95-69 win over Caribbean-Bayamon on Sunday in a tournament played in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

King falls to 2-4

Despite a 26-point performance from senior guard Michael Mays (Tennessee High), the King University Tornado suffered a 106-72 setback to the Lander Bearcats.

Lander (5-1) shot 50 percent from the field which was not much of a surprise as King (2-4) is allowing 93.9 points per game.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Young Harris hammers Wasps

Mackenzie Johnson of Young Harris had a 23-point, 21-rebound masterpiece as Young Harris earned a 67-57 win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps.

E&H (2-3) was outrebounded 54-32. Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central) and Emma Santoro each had 11 points for the Wasps.

ETSU wins in Vegas

Courtney Moore had 11 points, three steals and two assists in East Tennessee State’s 55-46 win over California-San Diego. The Buccaneers are 6-2.