Bland County cancels remainder of football season

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bland County cancels remainder of season

For the second straight year Bland County has canceled its football season.

One of the smallest football-playing schools in Virginia, the Bears made the decision after playing its second game of the season last Friday at Rye Cove. Bland canceled an earlier game with Narrows, and will now not play Rural Retreat this week or other area schools that includes Castlewood and Grundy.

Bland County played seven games last season, going 2-5 before canceling in mid-October due to a lack of players.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King topples Erskine in league opener

Janie Danner had 14 kills and Hailee Blankenship tallied 13 kills, 18 digs, four blocks and three aces to lead King to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 Conference Carolinas victory over Erkine.

King I6-6, 1-0) also received 44 assists and 17 digs from Katie Harless (Abingdon). Abigale Jayne tallied eight kills and Gabri Puertas added 13 digs.