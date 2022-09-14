 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Bland County cancels remainder of football season

  • 0
BriefsKingLogo

King Tornado

 Contributed

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bland County cancels remainder of season

For the second straight year Bland County has canceled its football season.

One of the smallest football-playing schools in Virginia, the Bears made the decision after playing its second game of the season last Friday at Rye Cove. Bland canceled an earlier game with Narrows, and will now not play Rural Retreat this week or other area schools that includes Castlewood and Grundy.

Bland County played seven games last season, going 2-5 before canceling in mid-October due to a lack of players.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King topples Erskine in league opener

Janie Danner had 14 kills and Hailee Blankenship tallied 13 kills, 18 digs, four blocks and three aces to lead King to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 Conference Carolinas victory over Erkine.

People are also reading…

King I6-6, 1-0) also received 44 assists and 17 digs from Katie Harless (Abingdon). Abigale Jayne tallied eight kills and Gabri Puertas added 13 digs.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Colonials shut down shorthanded Bulldogs

PREP ROUNDUP: Colonials shut down shorthanded Bulldogs

Colonial Heights defeated Tazewell 20-6 on Saturday with the Bulldogs playing without injured QB Carter Creasy. Several area teams played volleyball on Saturday, including Rye Cove, with Madeline Love leading the Eagles to victory. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts