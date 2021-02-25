LOCAL WRESTLING: Sullivan East's Malcolm places 6th in state

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Long strong in defeat for UVa-Wise

Ex-Lebanon High School slugger Kara Long had a good day for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Anderson in a doubleheader by scores of 5-2 and 9-3.

Long went 3-for-4 in the opener for UVa-Wise (1-6-1), while collecting one of the team’s four hits in the nightcap. She is hitting .500 (13-for-16) through the first eight games of her collegiate career.

Emory & Henry sweeps Averett

Alex Braun and Morgan Silvis hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece to lead Emory & Henry to an 11-0 second game win over Averett.

Braun picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits, striking out six and walking one in five innings.

Braun also homered in the opener, another 11-0 rout for the Wasps. He drove in four runs and scored three more. Cameron Derr picked up the win.