LOCAL WRESTLING: Sullivan East's Malcolm places 6th in state

East’s Malcolm places sixth
Sullivan East High School’s Amelia Malcolm recorded a sixth-place finish in the 132-pound weight class during Thursday’s TSSAA girls wrestling state tournament in Chattanooga.
Malcolm pinned Tullahoma’s Olivia Hogan in 4:41 to open the tournament, then dropped a 6-5 decision to Haley Redmond of Gibbs in the semifinals.
Wachipi Hamelryck (119) and Hailey Robinson (140) lost both of their matches for the Patriots.
Fannon signs with Alice Lloyd
Thomas Walker senior basketball standout Shelbie Fannon signed a letter of intent to continue her education and basketball at Alice Lloyd College.
Fannon took part in a signing ceremony at the school on Thursday. She averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game during the 2020-21 season as TW finished as Region 1D runner-up.
Long strong in defeat for UVa-Wise
Ex-Lebanon High School slugger Kara Long had a good day for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Anderson in a doubleheader by scores of 5-2 and 9-3.
Long went 3-for-4 in the opener for UVa-Wise (1-6-1), while collecting one of the team’s four hits in the nightcap. She is hitting .500 (13-for-16) through the first eight games of her collegiate career.
Emory & Henry sweeps Averett
Alex Braun and Morgan Silvis hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece to lead Emory & Henry to an 11-0 second game win over Averett.
Braun picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits, striking out six and walking one in five innings.
Braun also homered in the opener, another 11-0 rout for the Wasps. He drove in four runs and scored three more. Cameron Derr picked up the win.
King splits twinbill at Limestone
Junior Renwick’s two-run home run lifted King to an 11-10 Conference Carolinas victory at Limestone. The Saints gained a split with an 8-2 second game win.
Connor Andrews had five hits and five RBIs in the two games. Brayden Cooney joined Renwick with a home run. Austin Meyer also drove in two runs in the opening game. King (3-3) will host UVa-Wise on Wednesday.
King gets 4th seed in Conference Carolina
The King University (9-6) women’s basketball team is the fourth seed in the Conference Carolinas Tournament and will host North Greenville in the opening round on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The winner would meet either top-seed Belmont Abbey or Lees-McRae on Thursday. All games will be played at the higher-seed team, including the championships on March 7.
Wasps sting Panthers
Alexis Hoppers had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Emory & Henry to an 85-67 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Ferrum. Kylea Cooper added 17 points and Brylee Jones added 14 for the Wasps.
Mocs terrorize Buccaneers
Carly Hooks contributed 16 points and six rebounds, but ETSU suffered a 65-54 Southern Conference setback to Chattanooga for the Buccaneers’ fifth straight loss.
ETSU (3-14, 1-9) will conclude the regular season on Saturday by hosting Mercer at Brooks Gym.
Hokies claw past Tigers
Aisha Sheppard canned six 3s on her way to 27 points and Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (13-7, 8-7) in Virginia Tech’s 70-64 ACC win over Clemson.
King to allow parents to attend games
King University will begin to allow parents of student-athletes – in addition to a limited number of students, faculty and staff - to attend indoor and outdoor home events beginning with Saturday’s men’s volleyball with Belmont Abbey.
Attendance at King sporting events has been limited due to protocols related to COVID-19.