LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry still on top in Hogoheegee District volleyball

Honaker 2, Hurley 0

In a rare volleyball doubleheader with matches shortened to the best two-out-of-three format, Honaker beat Black Diamond District rival Hurley twice – prevailing 25-18, 25-11 in the first match and 25-11, 25-9 in the nightcap.

Halle Hilton (11 kills, nine service points), Emma Barton (19 digs), Autumn Miller (17 assists), Hannah Hess (six kills) and Riley Hart (five kills) helped Honaker improve to 8-2 and tune up for Thursday’s first-place BDD showdown with the Grundy Golden Wave.

Chilhowie 3, Northwood 0

Josie Sheets stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 13 assists, seven kills and seven digs as the Chilhowie Warriors notched a 25-23, 25-21, 25-7 Hogoheegee District win over the Northwood Panthers.

Dixie Mullinax (20 digs), Caitlin Pierce (14 digs, four kills), Chloe Adams (10 assists, nine digs, three aces) and Lakken Hanshew (six kills) also played well.

Northwood was led by the nine-kill performance of Caroline Roberts and Santana Cardwell’s 25 digs.

Chilhowie (6-2, 5-1) hosts Rural Retreat today and then travels to Patrick Henry on Thursday for a first-place Hogoheegee showdown.

Union 3, Ridgeview 1

Isabella Blagg’s all-around performance – 27 digs, 20 kills, four aces – helped the Union Bears close out the regular season with a 25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 25-9 Mountain 7 District triumph over Ridgeview.

Brooke Bailey’s 39 assists, Gracie Gibson’s 38 digs and Jordan Shuler’s 14-dig, 13-kill stat line helped Union improve to 4-8.

Ridgeview (4-8) received 27 assists from Loren Phipps, Alyssa Price’s 15 assists and Haley Mullins’ 11 kills.

Marion 3, Graham 0

Audrey Moss (nine kills) and Ella Moss (six kills) grew fond of smashing down spikes as Marion grabbed a 25-20, 25-12, 25-14 Southwest District victory over the Graham G-Girls.

Calie Blackburn (14 assists), Amber Kimberlin (seven assists) and Kaylee Poston (nine digs) also played well for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Abingdon 3, John Battle 0

Abby Boyd had 25 assists, 13 digs and four kills to lead Abingdon to a Mountain 7 District 25-20, 25-8, 25-23 win at John Battle.

Morgan Blevins (19 digs, 12 kills), Lacie Bertke (17 digs) and Taylor Statzer (six kills) also contributed for the Falcons (11-1), who will next play in the Region 3D tournament.

Gate City 3, Lee High 0

The Blue Devils of Gate City wrapped up the regular season with a 25-4, 25-5, 25-9 victory over Lee High.

George Wythe 3, Fort Chiswell 0

Nine of George Wythe’s 12 players had kills – led by Meleah Kirtner’s nine – as the Maroons mashed their way to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-23 Mountain Empire District win over Fort Chiswell.

Kirtner also had 16 digs for GW (6-4), while Alexis Vaught dished out 10 assists.

Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 2

Madeline Love’s 18 kills and Eva Roach’s 35 assists helped Rye Cove record a 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12 Cumberland District triumph over Thomas Walker.

The Eagles also received 27 digs from Cassidy Roach.