LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hare reaches 1,000 in opener for Sullivan East

Jenna Hare became the 22nd member of Sullivan East High School’s 1,000-point club with a driving layup in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 69-36 girls basketball loss to Dobyns-Bennett in the Hall of Champions on Tuesday night.

Hannah Hodge led the Patriots with nine points, while Riley Nelson and Hare had eight apiece.

Alexis Hood and Hannah Frye led the Indians with 13 points each, while Olivia Doran added 10. Dobyns-Bennett led 13-2 after one quarter and 37-17 at the break.

Greeneville 87, Sullivan East 53

Nelson scored 12 points and Abby McCarter added 11 for the Patriots (0-2) in a second game loss to the Greene Devils. Hare added nine in the loss.

Lauren Bailey led five Greeneville double figure scorers with 21.

Morristown West 71, Tennessee High 50

Kendall Cross had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for Tennessee High, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Vikings lost their season-opener.

Anna Kate Kinch had 12 points and Keeley Canter hauled down eight rebounds for THS. The Vikings led 11-10 after first quarter, but the Trojans steadily pulled away.

West Ridge sweeps openers