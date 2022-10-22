 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local programs take losses, E&H women's soccer plays to a draw

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Barton bites Tornado

Hailee Blankenship had 10 kills and six digs and Kara Miller tallied eight kills in King’s 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 Conference Carolinas loss at Barton.

King (13-13, 8-7) also received contributions from Kylie Love (13 assists), Gabri Puertas (nine digs) and Lydia Buchanan (eight assists).

Wasps stung by Crusaders

Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills and Payton Rolfsen added 16 assists in Emory & Henry’s 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 South Atlantic Conference loss at Belmont Abbey.

Libby Bickelhaupt added 10 digs for the Wasps (4-20, 3-11).

Limestone digs past Cavs

Cassidy Farley, Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) and Kaylee Scarce had nine kills apiece in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21 South Atlantic Conference loss at Limestone.

UVa-Wise (4-15, 1-13) also received 19 assists and six digs from Piper Suddeth and 18 assists by Lily Gutierrez. Scarce also have 14 digs.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Walton scores 8th goal for King

Kenneth Walton scored his eighth goal of the season in King’s season-ending 4-1 loss at Chowan.

King finished the season with an 2-11-2 record, including a 1-9-1 league mark.

Coker chokes Wasps

Emory & Henry took just two shots in dropping an 8-0 South Atlantic Conference loss against Coker.

Spencer Scott and Ty Catron combined for 11 saves for the winless Wasps (0-13-0, 0-10-0).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King falls in season finale

Taylor Stubbs scored for King in a 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss at Chowan.

King concluded its season with a 1-12-3 record, including a league mark of 1-8-3.

Wasps play to draw

Grace Williams and Adrienne Harris had shots on goal for Emory & Henry in a 0-0 South Atlantic Conference draw against Coker.

Natalie Capone had six saves for the Wasps (2-10-2, 0-8-2).

