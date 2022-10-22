Local programs take losses, E&H women's soccer plays to a draw

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Barton bites Tornado
Hailee Blankenship had 10 kills and six digs and Kara Miller tallied eight kills in King’s 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 Conference Carolinas loss at Barton.
King (13-13, 8-7) also received contributions from Kylie Love (13 assists), Gabri Puertas (nine digs) and Lydia Buchanan (eight assists).
Wasps stung by Crusaders
Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills and Payton Rolfsen added 16 assists in Emory & Henry’s 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 South Atlantic Conference loss at Belmont Abbey.
Libby Bickelhaupt added 10 digs for the Wasps (4-20, 3-11).
Limestone digs past Cavs
Cassidy Farley, Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) and Kaylee Scarce had nine kills apiece in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21 South Atlantic Conference loss at Limestone.
UVa-Wise (4-15, 1-13) also received 19 assists and six digs from Piper Suddeth and 18 assists by Lily Gutierrez. Scarce also have 14 digs.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Walton scores 8th goal for King
Kenneth Walton scored his eighth goal of the season in King’s season-ending 4-1 loss at Chowan.
King finished the season with an 2-11-2 record, including a 1-9-1 league mark.
Coker chokes Wasps
Emory & Henry took just two shots in dropping an 8-0 South Atlantic Conference loss against Coker.
Spencer Scott and Ty Catron combined for 11 saves for the winless Wasps (0-13-0, 0-10-0).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King falls in season finale
Taylor Stubbs scored for King in a 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss at Chowan.
King concluded its season with a 1-12-3 record, including a league mark of 1-8-3.
Wasps play to draw
Grace Williams and Adrienne Harris had shots on goal for Emory & Henry in a 0-0 South Atlantic Conference draw against Coker.
Natalie Capone had six saves for the Wasps (2-10-2, 0-8-2).