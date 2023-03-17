Both Tennessee High and Sullivan East combined for 54 wins and made tournament appearances last season. West Ridge won 18 games in its first season with a program.

Hopes are high for more success in 2023.

Here is a brief look at each team:

SULLIVAN EAST

Tyson Mitchell continued where he left off last season, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out 11 in a season-opening win over Clinton on Wednesday, the first game on the Patriots’ brand new turf infield.

Sullivan East, now in its 19th season under head coach Mike Breuninger, went 25-11 last season, including an 8-4 mark in the Upper Lakes Conference. The Patriots won at Anderson County to earn a state berth before going 1-2 in Murfreesboro.

“We return a good nucleus from a team that went to the state tournament last year,” Breuninger said.

Pitching depth is expected to be a strength for the Patriots, who can also turn to Corbin Dickenson, Avery McCoy, Connor McCormack, Andrew Delph and Ty Tipton.

Replacing several talented hitters is the primary concern for Breuninger, including Dylan Bartley, Justice Dillard, Lucas Eaton and Peyton Miller.

Senior Jonathan Beach is listed as the catcher for the Patriots, while the infield will be led by senior Dickenson at shortstop. A trio of seniors, McCormack, Delph and Tipton will share reps at first base, while senior Jake Witcher — who had three hits in the season-opening win over Clinton — will be joined in competition at second base by classmate Nic Gobble. Mitchell also plays third, and will be spelled by junior Avery McCoy while on the mound.

Outfielders include seniors Ethan Waters and Nolan Lunsford, along with junior DJ Carrier.

Unicoi County is the early favorite in the Upper Lakes, but don’t count out Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Volunteer or the Patriots.

TENNESSEE HIGH

It was a terrific 2022 season for the Vikings, which finished 29-11, including an 10-2 league, while joining Sullivan East in Murfreesboro at the end of the season.

After falling to Sullivan East in the District 1-AA championship game, the Vikings rolled through the region — including a title game win over the Patriots — defeated Gibbs in the sectionals and then won two of four games in the state tournament.

There is plenty of firepower back for Tennessee High, which is led by Preston Roberts, who has won 185 games with the Vikings. The season opened on Thursday at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Pitching and defense appear to the strengths for the Vikings, according to Roberts, while concerns include youth and inexperience at several positions after losing several talented seniors, including Brayden Blevins, Logan Quales and Gregory Harris.

“There will be some growing pains early in the season due to youth and inexperience at a few positions, however the talent is there to make another deep postseason run,” Roberts said. “We play in a very competitive conference and it will be a challenge for us.”

Tennessee High does have some experience, led by a trio of seniors, including outfielder Andrew Dingus (.447 in 2022, 16 2B, 5 HR, 39 RBI, 40 runs scored), second baseman Braden Wilhoit (.439, 6 2B, 3 3B, 30 RBI, 44 runs) and shortstop Evan Mutter (.360, 11 2B, 4 HR, 34 RBI, 38 BB).

Dingus (4-1, 2.48 ERA, 34 Ks) is also a key cog on the pitching staff, along with seniors Payne Ladd (5-4, 4.23 ERA, 35 Ks, 2 SV) and Rylan Henard (5-3, 3.78 ERA, 31 Ks). Junior Kaleb Feathers and freshman Gage Graziano will also see time on the mound.

Other projected starters include several seniors, including outfielder Logan Tudor (.235, 42 runs), third baseman Brayln Price and Henard (.313, 5 2B, 16 RBI) at designated hitter. A trio of juniors, including outfielder Ashton Leonard, first baseman Isaac Blevins and catcher Cainan Myers will be key cogs for the Vikings. Adyn Patlan is another holdover looking to contribute.

Unicoi County is expected to be the favorite in five-team District 1-AAA.

WEST RIDGE

The season of West Ridge baseball wasn’t bad in Blountville, with the Wolves winning 18 games and Andrew Hoover committing to play baseball after this season at East Tennessee State.

That pitching, led by Hoover, is definitely a strength for the Wolves, who are coached by Hoover’s father, Michael, who formerly coached at Sullivan South, one of three schools that consolidated last year to create West Ridge.

“Our pitchers will throw strikes and keep us in games,” Michael Hoover said. “We are much more athletic defensively than we were a year ago. If we make routine plays, we will be in a lot of games.”

Andrew was an all-state selection as a junior, batting .476 with two home runs, 18 doubles and 33 RBIs. He was also 6-2 on the mound, striking out 58 batters in 49 innings.

“He will have to be a leader on the field and off,” Michael Hoover said. “He has played in a lot of big games.”

West Ridge is set at catcher with Will Harris, a two-time all-conference performer and three-year starter at Sullivan South and with the Wolves, batting.370 with 21 RBIs and 10 doubles last season.

“Will is a coach on the field and is as good as anyone I’ve been around handling a pitching staff,” Michael Hoover said.

Other pitchers include Carter Gibson, who also plays third base, and Carson Tate, who also plays shortstop for the Wolves. Basketball standout Wade Witcher will see action on the mound and in the outfield.

“[Gibson and Tate] will both be guys who throw a lot of innings and both have had a great preseason,” Coach Hoover said. “Wade will be looked at to be a middle of the order hitter and provide innings on the mound as well.”

Other projected starters include first baseman Carter Osborne, second baseman Kade Oliver, outfielder Brayden Barr and Jack Sarginger, who can play just about anywhere, including catcher, third base and right field. Avery Horne is another basketball standout expected to contribute for the Wolves, who opened their season on Monday against Science Hill.

“Kade, Brayden and Avery are all guys who have tremendous potential but just need to get varsity innings under their belt and get some experience,” Hoover said. “All look to be quality contributors to our season.”

There is some inexperience, with one of the bigger losses from last season being all-conference performer Isaac Haynie, who batted .385 for the Wolves.

“We will have anywhere from 4 to 5 guys who haven’t played a varsity inning when we start the season in the starting lineup,” Hoover said.

Daniel Boone is the early favorite in the Big 5. The rest of the district includes Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, David Crockett and the Wolves.