LOCAL IN COLLEGE: John Battle graduate Jules Lemmon making strides at Marymount

Jules Lemmon has been a jewel for the cross country team at Marymount University.
The John Battle High School graduate was named the Atlantic East Conference women’s runner of the week on Sept. 27 after finishing 17th at a race in Winchester, Virginia, hosted by Shenandoah University, navigating the 5K course in 21:45.6.
“We just wrapped up a hard streak of three races in a row,” said Marymount coach Jonathan Morrow. “Shenandoah was the second of the three and was definitely the most challenging of the courses with several hundred feet of elevation change, so we went into it with the mindset that times would be a little slower but we could get some good hill work done. Jules attacked the hills like she was on a mission. I think her tenacity was the most impressive thing to me. Jules is always very nice, sometimes a little shy, and really fun to be around but when she runs in competition you can see that she has a different mindset.
“I think Jules’ biggest strength is her dedication. She put in the work all summer and it really shows at this point of the year when she’s hitting peak mileage. She also is always willing to do the little extra to make sure she stays healthy or makes improvement.”
Lemmon originally came to the NCAA Division III school in Arlington, Virginia, to play soccer and was a member of that team last fall.
“The soccer coach and I share a wall, our offices are next to each other, so I am always seeing the girls go by. Our program is getting its legs under it, pun intended, so I would always pick on the soccer coach about giving me some ladies for track,” Morrow said. “She had mentioned Jules early as someone who had awesome stamina and Jules had approached me about being on the track team not long after. I think when she started practicing with our ladies she just fell in love with the culture of support and always being the best that you can be. We had talked about her doing cross country at the end of track season and I think she just saw how big of an impact runner she could be for us versus fighting for 40 other ladies for playing time on the soccer squad.”
Lemmon, a sophomore, has been the top finisher for Marymount in all three of the Saints’ races this season.
“I think Jules is the exact kind of lady that you can build a program on,” Morrow said.
Tanner makes tackles
Ferrum College linebacker Tanner Kennedy (Union) collected three tackles and forced a fumble in Saturday’s 44-21 Old Dominion Athletic Conference football loss to Hampden-Sydney.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior has made seven stops in four games for the Panthers.
Stout splits uprights
Penn State is ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press college football poll and Jordan Stout has played a part in the success of the Nittany Lions.
In Saturday’s 24-0 victory over Indiana, the ex-Honaker High School standout punted six times for a 46.3-yard average, made all three of his extra-point kicks, had four of his five kickoffs result in touchbacks and polished off the win by drilling a 50-yard field goal with 8:06 remaining.
That performance was good enough to earn Stout Big Ten Conference co-special teams player of the week honors as he shared the award with Minnesota punter Mark Crawford.
Stout has kicked off 30 times this season and 28 of those have been touchbacks. That touchback percentage is the highest among FBS players who have 30 or more kickoffs.
For his career, he has 14 punts that have traveled 50 yards or longer and has made four field goals from 50 yards or beyond.
Penn State plays at No. 3 Iowa on Saturday at 4 p.m. as Stout will compete in a marquee showdown.
Cooke’s contributions
Redshirt sophomore Taymon Cooke (Graham) has contributed in a number of ways for the football team at North Carolina A&T through the season’s first four games.
Cooke has caught eight passes for 45 yards, rushed twice for 21 yards and returned three kickoffs for 59 yards, a 19.7-yard average.
Best of Brooks
Zoe Brooks has excelled in her role of setter for the volleyball team at Hollins University.
The Union High School graduate dished out a season-high 21 assists on Saturday in a 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 26-24 win over Christendom College. Brooks leads Hollins with 123 assists.
Oakes stands tall
Sarah Oakes (Marion) showcased her all-around skills on Saturday for the Greensboro College Pride.
The 5-foot-10 junior had eight kills, five digs, four aces and three blocks in a 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-15 volleyball victory over Pfeiffer.
For the season, Oakes has racked up 93 kills, 28 aces and 28 blocks.
Fall Ball Buchanan
Freshman left-hander Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) pitched two scoreless innings for the University of Virginia’s baseball team in Game 1 of the Orange & Blue World Series intrasquad event on Sept. 29.
