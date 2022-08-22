Local grads Wishon, Ivester working to get on field for Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – It was a memorable season for the East Tennessee State football team.

ETSU redshirt freshmen Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester had a close-up view. They just didn’t get to play in any games.

Changing that narrative is the goal for both heading into the 2022 season, which begins for the Buccaneers on Sept. 1 against Mars Hill at Greene Stadium.

This is Wishon’s third season with the ETSU program and he’s still looking for his first game action.

“I want to try to get a little playing time this year,” Wishon said. “I redshirted last year so I didn’t get to play much. I want to try and step on the field and help the team in whatever I can do.”

The same for Ivester, who is in his second season with the Bucs, with hopes of landing on the travel squad this season.

“The biggest thing for me to get playing time is I have got to do my job at tight end and I have also got to find a way to get on special teams to get me on the [travel] bus,” he said. “Once you are on the bus, if you get the opportunity to go you have got to go and make the best of your opportunity.”

Wishon, who was a three-time all-conference and one-time all-state performer at Tennessee High, has been putting on weight to help get on the field. He has enjoyed plenty of good food along the way on his path to making an adjustment to college football.

“I think the biggest thing for me was gaining weight,” Wishon said. “I came into ETSU at 230 to 240 so if you go to the O-line at 230 here at a DI school, it wasn’t looking too good against guys who are about 280. I think that was the biggest thing for me was just eating as much as can, gain weight, get stronger.”

Wishon, who is now 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, is currently working at both tackle positions on the offensive front, and is also aiming to get on the field via special teams.

“I get a little time with the ones every now and then,” said Wishon, after ETSU’s first scrimmage earlier this month at Greene Stadium. “I am on the field goal [team] right now so it is kind of just finding my place on the team.”

Ivester is trying to do the same. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end, who caught a pass in that initial ETSU scrimmage, is also working on special teams.

“I love playing tight end,” said Ivester, who was a two-time all-region selection at Sullivan East. “It is a position where you can catch the ball, but you can also block.

“Anytime I can get the opportunity to get on the field, I try to do the best I can with it.”

Last season was a fun one for ETSU, with the Buccaneers finishing with an 11-2 record, winning the Southern Conference championship and earning a playoff victory to advance to the Football Championship Series postseason quarterfinals.

Much is expected again this season, but there have been changes. Not only did ETSU lose plenty of talent to graduation and the transfer portal, but Randy Sanders retired as coach and has been replaced by former Maryville High School head coach and Furman offensive assistant George Quarles.

He has brought in his own high-paced offensive system, which has been a hit after a few early growing pains getting acclimated to the changes in the spring.

“I enjoy this offense because it is more like speed and tempo instead of having to move and bulldoze everybody out of the way,” Wishon said. “It is more up-tempo to see if they can keep up with us.”

Ivester said the biggest change was conditioning in preparation for the fast pace the new offensive system requires.

“Last year we were running down people’s throats, handoff, handoff, handoff so I think just the biggest thing was getting everybody in shape,” Ivester said. “You have to get your body mentally and physically ready to go out there and run 15 plays back to back and run to the ball every time.

“I think that was the biggest thing was getting in shape and getting our bodies ready for that.”

Wishon was also a standout basketball player at Tennessee High, scoring more than 1,000 points and graduating with the second most rebounds in school history. He certainly felt for the football program last season that endured so much tragedy.

He thinks new head coach Josh Holt is the right man for the job.

“Tennessee High went through some rough patches last year, but I think Coach Holt is going to lead them in the right way,” Wishon said. “He is a great guy. He was our wide receiver coach when I was there. He is just moving around Tennessee High so he has got to love it.”

Ivester, who was also a key part of Sullivan East’s success in basketball, is the third member of his family to play for ETSU, following his father, Stacy, and uncle, Sam. He also has a cousin, Carson Ivester, who played football and ran track at Reinhardt University.

He is certainly proud to represent Sullivan East and serve as a role model to those coming behind him.

“It is a great opportunity to just represent East and the East community,” Ivester said. “It shows all the little kids that are coming up through the Junior Patriots, where I was once, and then going to the middle school to play football where I played and then the high school, just to show them that it doesn’t matter what people say, if you work hard you can get wherever you want to go.

“Just dream big and work hard and follow your dreams.”