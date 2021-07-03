LOCAL GOLF: Senior moment; Tazewell’s Brittain earns opportunity to play in U.S. Senior Open this week in Nebraska

Call Buck Brittain the master of the understatement.
“I have played really well since I have become a senior,” said the 54-year-old Brittain, a Tazewell County General District Court Judge and an ultra-successful amateur golfer in Virginia.
He has the trophies to prove it.
Since turning 50, Brittain has won the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Open of Virginia twice - in 2017-18 - becoming the first player in event history to repeat as champion. He is just one of three players who have won the VSGA’s Senior Open, Senior Amateur and Mid-Amateur.
He also combined with Jon Hurst to win the Senior Four-Ball event in May, and did the same with former Tazewell High School and Virginia Tech golfer Garland Green to win the Cascades Invitational in Hot Springs, Virginia in June. He was also a four-time winner of the Pocahontas Invitational in Bluefield prior to reaching the half-century mark.
Brittain will be tested like never before this week, joining the best senior golfers in the world at the U.S. Senior Open, slated to be held on July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
He had finished as first alternate in qualifying last month at Cascades Golf Course at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. While playing in a tournament earlier this week, he got the news he was in.
“My goal is to not hit any spectators,” said Brittain, with a laugh. “I think it is so great I get the opportunity. I hope I play well, I don’t have a lot of high expectations.
“I just want to play well and enjoy the moment. If I play well the golf will take care of itself, just try to keep from being star struck and just concentrate on playing once the tournament starts.”
***
Brittain played in the VSGA Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Petersburg earlier this week. He lost in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, but the news on Tuesday softened the blow.
“I was excited,” he said. “I was playing and I saw somebody was calling me and I thought that is sort of strange because everybody that knows me knows what I am doing, they shouldn’t be calling me.
“I didn’t answer it and they left a message to call. I was on 16 and I looked and saw what the message said. I had still three holes to go, but I was pretty excited.”
He had been an alternate once before for the U.S. Senior Open, but that call never came.
“Since I have turned 50 I have tried to qualify and I was an alternate once before. This year I tried to qualify and I wound up being first alternate,” Brittain said. “I was in a playoff to get the first alternate spot and I won the playoff, but everybody that I knew that was a first alternate never gets in so I sort of ruled it out that I was going to get in. The USGA called me on Tuesday and said I was in…
“I won my first match [Wednesday] and then lost in the Round of 16,” he added. “I knew I had something else to do if I wasn’t still there playing in the Am.”
***
Golf has long been a way of life for Brittain, whose family were members of Tazewell County Country Club. He was, however, more interested in the water than the green grass.
“We went to the pool,” he said. “The older guys were playing golf.”
That all changed after getting his first set of clubs and playing his first memorable hole of golf with his brother.
“The first time I ever played we had found some old golf clubs at my grandmother’s that she let us have and we had them in the car,” Brittain said. “We were bored swimming so we went and got those clubs and teed off at number one in Tazewell. We had seen the adults do that so we knew where [hole] 1 was.
“We got to 1-green, but we didn’t know where the next hole was. At Tazewell from 1-green you can see four greens so we just teed it up on a 1-green and hit it over to 4-green Finally the pro came down and said ‘hey, you need to go driving range first before you get out here on the course.’
“I have pretty much played ever since then.”
***
Brittain, who is married with a daughter, keeps a busy work schedule, but finds time to get on the course.
“Through the winter I don’t play at all,” said Brittain, who is a member at Tazewell and The Virginian in Bristol. “Once golf season get here, when I get off of work I try to go every evening and practice and chip and putt and try to get some work in.
“During golf season it may be late in the day, but I usually get to the golf course about every day.”
He was planning to do the same leading up to his departure for Omaha on Monday.
“I am going to practice,” said Brittain, in a Thursday afternoon phone interview. “I will practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday and sort of try to sharpen things up the best that I can.”
He knows what awaits could be the hardest test he has endured in golf. That is by design.
“This will be the third USGA event I have played in,” he said. “The two I played in before, the USGA sets the course unbearably hard so it is hard anyway. Hopefully I will play well.”
Omaha has hosted the event once before, with Kenny Perry finishing on top in 2013. Matt Sughrue, a northern Virginia golfer and friend of Brittain’s, qualified for that event and gave him the gory details.
“He talked about how hard the course was to walk and how difficult the course was,” Brittain said. “That is about all I know about it so far.”
Brittain isn’t averse to walking on a golf course.
“If I am in Tazewell and I am just practicing I will go out in the evenings and walk and carry my bag,” he said. “I will hit two or three shots and some chip shots and stuff and just practice short game around the greens.”
Playing an event with players closer to his age isn’t a problem. He has seen how good today’s younger generation of golfers are.
“After this week playing in the Am with young guys, I realize I need to stay with guys more in age,” he said. “The kid I played in the first round of match play was 39 years younger than me.”
Brittain is far from a short hitter, but he certainly can’t keep up with that kind of distance. That is why he has to be efficient with his irons and short game.
“It is scary how far they hit it. It seems like every 17 and 18 year old hits it 300 yards,” he said. “I hit it as far as I ever have, but I can’t hit it that far so with the young guys I am at a disadvantage.
“The pros hit it a long ways so I will be short with those guys too, but hopefully I will still be within reason. In 2018 I played in the U.S. Mid-Amateur and I think they had four par 4s that were over 500 yards, which is just way long for me. I was thinking these should be Par 5s.”
***
Brittain will fly out to Omaha on Monday, with plans to get practice rounds in on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is one of 2,999 entries from across the nation who registered for an opportunity to play in the U.S. Senior Open. Considering 84 players are exempt – 23 of which are past USGA champions – there were precious few spot for the remainder of the 156-person field.
No wonder expectations are low. He would, however, delight in making the 36-hole cut.
“Several of the guys I play with throughout the state have made it before and I don’t think any of them has ever made the cut,” he said. “It is an accomplishment to get there, which I am very proud of, but making the cut would be super.
“For an amateur you have got to play really well to make the cut. If I could do that, that would be awesome, but I am just glad I get the opportunity to go play in it.”
With little knowledge of the 6,891-yard, par-70 course, Brittain is planning to get a caddie with local knowledge of the area to help him deal with what is sure to be a difficult layout.
Tee times and pairings will be revealed over the weekend.
“I have had a lot of volunteers so far, but I think I am going to get a local caddie,” he said. “When you sign up and fill out your paperwork they ask if you need a caddie so I am hoping the club will provide me a caddie.
“I think that would help quite a bit. What I know about Nebraska, I thought it was pretty flat, but evidently this course is very hilly. Somebody that knows the elevation change and where to hit the ball might be helpful.”
**
Brittain will competing with some of the greatest names in golf, and he is especially excited to meet some of them, including Fred Couples and 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson. Steve Stricker is the defending champion, winning the title in 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like to meet is Freddy Couples. I know he is on the exempt list so he should be in the tournament,” he said. “Of course, especially after this year’s PGA Championship, meeting Phil Mickelson would be amazing. There are lots of those guys that are just amazing I have watched for many years that I would love to meet.”
While the tournament purse is worth $3.5 million with $630,000 going to the winner, Brittain can’t accept any of it.
That is fine with him.
“You can’t make any money. In the amateur tournaments we play in you can get up to a $750 gift certificate,” he said. “I don’t know if they do that if you are playing in this, I am just happy to be going. If I don’t get anything, that I fine, the experience of going is going to be great.”
He is hopeful this opportunity could offer him more chances in the future.
“I am hoping so. Next January I will turn 55 and that makes me eligible for more of the senior events and some of the bigger events,” he said. “I am hoping playing in this will maybe open a few more doors.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543