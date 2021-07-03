LOCAL GOLF: Senior moment; Tazewell’s Brittain earns opportunity to play in U.S. Senior Open this week in Nebraska

“My goal is to not hit any spectators,” said Brittain, with a laugh. “I think it is so great I get the opportunity. I hope I play well, I don’t have a lot of high expectations.

“I just want to play well and enjoy the moment. If I play well the golf will take care of itself, just try to keep from being star struck and just concentrate on playing once the tournament starts.”

***

Brittain played in the VSGA Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Petersburg earlier this week. He lost in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, but the news on Tuesday softened the blow.

“I was excited,” he said. “I was playing and I saw somebody was calling me and I thought that is sort of strange because everybody that knows me knows what I am doing, they shouldn’t be calling me.

“I didn’t answer it and they left a message to call. I was on 16 and I looked and saw what the message said. I had still three holes to go, but I was pretty excited.”

He had been an alternate once before for the U.S. Senior Open, but that call never came.