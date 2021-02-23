LOCAL GOLF: Local golfers starting Amateur Players Tour chapter in region

Started in St. Louis in 2018, the ATP is a nationwide stroke play tour that’s run at the local level, but enables players from all chapters to meet throughout the year in various events, all with the goal of meeting at the end of the season in a 54-hole, 3-day event on three courses at iconic Pinehurst in North Carolina. The final round will be played on famed Pinehurst No. 2.

“This thing just continues to expand. It has really taken off and we have never really had anything like this in our area,” he said. “We have some smaller tours in our area, a senior tour that travels around most of the area and they have the pro-ams on Monday around, which I have played in a lot of those.

“We are trying to make this a total tour experience for everybody and affordable. We want it to be affordable too at the same time.

Holmes said the local chapter currently has 20 members, and they are looking to at least double that in the upcoming year. That includes men and women of all ages from high schoolers to senior golfers. There are five divisions based on handicap, from Division I (0 to 3.5) to Division V (18.5 and higher).