LOCAL GOLF: Jon Frazier gets his pleasure out of whacking the ball

In long driving contests contestants must hit the ball at least 280-yards but also keep it within a 60-yard wide grid. Each driver has two minutes and 30 seconds to hit six golf balls as far as they can inside the grid.

Currently, Frazier is tied for 39th place in the Men’s Open Division of the Professional Long Driver’s Association rankings.

Growing up, he hoped to find fame in a different sport: baseball. While playing for Virginia High School, he drew the interest of the Kansas City Royals, but they wanted him to add muscle and maturity. He played on teams at a junior college in Texas and at Virginia Intermont, but was plagued by injuries and the Royals passed on drafting him in 2006.

He worked in law enforcement for a while, then moved on to coaching middle school baseball. Swinging at golf balls didn’t become a part of his life until he happened to see a long drive competition at a course in Abingdon a few years later. The connection was immediate. He wanted to try it right away.

In 2015, Frazier participated in his first amateur tournament. He didn’t win but he was hooked.