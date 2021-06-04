LOCAL GOLF: Double aces; Austin achieves rarity, two holes-in-one in consecutive swings on the same hole

“It was pretty cool.”

It was Austin’s first – and second – holes in one. He didn’t know how to react.

“Dad was just laughing, he was surprised. I see all these guys on TV hit hole-in-ones and they will jump around or throw their clubs in the air,” Austin said. “Maybe it was where it wasn’t in a tournament, but I wasn’t that excited until I got up to the hole and saw it in there and I was just kind of smiling from ear to ear. It was really cool.”

Like all golfers, the 19-year-old Austin had been tinkering with his game in preparation of a tournament earlier this week.

“I have been working on a little lower cut shot, which is a shot that falls from left to right,” he said. “I had been working on it on the range all week and that hole just set up perfectly for me to hit that shot. I guess the practice paid off because I pulled it off.”

That is always the plan, but how often does it happen? Perfection is rarely met in golf.

“I was just out practicing with my dad. I was hitting two balls off every tee and working on a lower shot and then what I call just a stop shot, which would be my higher shot,” he said. “I was just out there practicing so I was hitting two balls off every tee box.”