COLLEGE BASEBALL

SWCC makes coaching change

Southwest Virginia Community College has made a coaching change with Thad Lambert taking over as the leader of the program on an interim basis.

Previous head coach Stephen Wagner posted a statement on his social media channels Tuesday that he and his staff of two assistants had been dismissed at 11 a.m. that day.

SWCC athletic director Jason Vencill did not directly reply to an e-mail from the Bristol Herald Courier, but the school did release a statement on Wednesday.

“At Southwest Virginia Community College, we are focused on the success of our students. Every decision we make is rooted in our mission to provide quality educational and cultural enrichment opportunities for them and our community,” the statement said. “We strive for excellence in everything we do, and we are committed to supporting our students in achieving their goals. We do not comment on personnel matters, however, we want to express the fact that every decision is made in the best interest of our students.”

Wagner was in his first season leading the program and the Flying Eagles have compiled an 8-19 record. The Flying Eagles dropped a 16-6 decision to Catawba Valley Community College on Sunday.

The program was reinstated in 2019 with Tazewell High School graduate and former Richlands head coach Brad Strong directing the program in its infancy.

The team is playing its home games at Tazewell’s Lou Peery field due to field maintenance issues at its on-campus facility. The Flying Eagles are next scheduled to play on April 1 with a doubleheader against Guilford Tech in Tazewell.

Lambert is also the women’s basketball coach at SWCC.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H announces 2023 schedule

Emory & Henry College will open the 2023 football season with three straight road games and five of its first six away from Fred Selfe Stadium.

After posting a 5-6 record and 4-5 South Atlantic Conference mark last season, the Wasps will begin its 10th season under head coach Curt Newsome with a pair of non-conference games at Concord and Bluefield State. That will be followed by the SAC opener at Newberry, followed by the Wasps’ first home game on Sept. 23 against Wingate. Two more road games will follow at Catawba and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Four of the final five games will be played at Emory, including consecutive contests with Mars Hill and Tusculum, a final road trip to Carson-Newman and two home games at Erskine and Limestone.

E&H, which will enter its second SAC season, will still not be eligible to earn a spot in the NCAA Division II Playoffs, but will be in the running to be crowned as SAC Champion and eligible for weekly and season-long awards from the league.

Emory & Henry posted a 5-6 overall record with a 4-5 mark against league opponents in 2022. The Wasps finished in fourth place in the Mountain Division and eighth overall after being picked 11th in the conference’s preseason poll.

PREP BASEBALL

Neece takes over

at Castlewood

Hunter Neece is serving as the interim head baseball coach at Castlewood High School, according to principal Jarrod Sparks.

Brian Summers began the season as the boss of the Blue Devils.

No comment on what necessitated the change was given.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Worley, Martin earn

VHSL honors

The Virginia High senior duo of Dante Worley and Aquemini Martin have been selected as second team honors to the Virginia High School League’s All-Class 2 boys basketball team.

Worley was also the Southwest District and Region 2D player of the year.

Dennis Parker Jr., one of five John Marshall starters to claim Class 2 first team honors, was chosen as the player of the year. John Marshall’s Ty White earned coach of the year honors.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise takes

slugfest from King

Eastside graduate Cole Harness hit a grand slam, scored four runs and drove in six to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 20-9 non-conference home win over King.

Nick Badgett and Matt Frye also homered for the Highland Cavaliers (10-19), which dropped their first four games of the season at King. Badgett had three hits, including a double to go with this home run, while Frye drove in three runs and D’Sean Prinkleton drove in four runs.

King (10-15), which pulled out a 21-18 win at Emory & Henry on Tuesday, couldn’t overcome an eight-run first inning by the Cavaliers. Jace Spivey had two hits and Jake Lathrop drove in two runs for the Tornado. Nick Valentin had two hits, including a double, and scored twice in the loss. Luke Hale (Sullivan East) took the loss on the mound.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SWCC splits twinbill

Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 4-10, defeating Cleveland Community College 17-15 in a seven-inning opening game home win before falling 10-2 in the finale.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU’s King enters

transfer portal

East Tennessee State leading scorer Jordan King has entered the transfer portal, just days after Brooks Savage was chosen to replace Desmond Oliver as head coach of the Bucs.

King, who made the announcement via social media, averaged 15.6 points per game for the Buccaneers, including a team-leading 69 3-pointers and connected on 85.3 percent from the free throw line.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Wahlqvist

receives award

King University’s Lisa Wahlqvist, a freshman from Qatar, has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Golfer of the week after winning the Agnes McAmis Memorial.

Wahlqvis shot a 36-hole score of 150, which is a new career-low. Her second round 73 is the single lowest round in her career. In addition, this was the first career top-10 finish for Wahlqvist. This is the first time this season that the Tornado women’s golf program has had a conference golfer of the week.