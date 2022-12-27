 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs

  • 0
McClung Team USA

Gate City graduate Mac McClung continues to shine in his second season in the NBA G League season for the Delaware Blue Coats. 

 USA Basketball

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 13

Mac McClung had an efficient offensive performance for the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday night in their 138-99 NBA G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

McClung finished with 13 points as he shot 6-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line. The Gate City High School graduate also had two rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in 24 minutes off the bench on the same day he was the subject of a featurette on the G League’s website.

Jaden Springer (Tennessee) had 17 points for the Blue Coats.

Trevor Hudgins (Northwest Missouri State) of Rio Grande Valley led all scorers with 35 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols bite Terriers

People are also reading…

Jackie Carman led Tennessee with 17 points to lead the Lady Vols to a 92-53 non-conference home win over Wofford.

Ja’Rae Smith added nine points and Rachael Rose had eight for Tennessee (8-6), which opens SEC play on Thursday at Florida.

Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) scored two points for the Terriers.

COLLEGE GOLF

ETSU represented at The Masters

East Tennessee alums Adrian Meronk and Seamus Power will participate in the first major of the 2023 season, which will be held April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Power, who made his Masters debut last year, is leading the field in the FexEd Cup Standings with 749 points, while he’s ranked No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Meronk will be making his Masters debut after qualifying based on his Official World Golf Ranking. Meronk made the cut right at the number as he finished the 2022 season ranked No. 50. The top 50 players on the final Official World Golf Ranking list for the previous year receive an invitation to the Masters.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Huzzie earns another award

Make is a touchdown and an extra-point for defensive back Alijah Huzzie, who picked up his seventh All-American honor for the 2022 season as Athlon Sports has released its postseason awards.

Huzzie, a first team all-Southern Conference selection, finished this past season with 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

McClung featured in G League doc

McClung featured in G League doc

The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…

Few area VHSL hoops teams still unbeaten

Few area VHSL hoops teams still unbeaten

The Gate City girls and the George Wythe and Lebanon boys are the lone undefeated high school basketball teams that have actually played games. Graham opens its season tonight against George Wythe. 

Local Briefs: Grundy claims Agie Skeens title

Local Briefs: Grundy claims Agie Skeens title

On the strength of four individual champions, the Grundy Golden Wave claimed the team title at the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Thursday...Mac McClung had eight assists in a G-League victory for the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts