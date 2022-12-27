Local Briefs

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 13

Mac McClung had an efficient offensive performance for the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday night in their 138-99 NBA G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

McClung finished with 13 points as he shot 6-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line. The Gate City High School graduate also had two rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in 24 minutes off the bench on the same day he was the subject of a featurette on the G League’s website.

Jaden Springer (Tennessee) had 17 points for the Blue Coats.

Trevor Hudgins (Northwest Missouri State) of Rio Grande Valley led all scorers with 35 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols bite Terriers

Jackie Carman led Tennessee with 17 points to lead the Lady Vols to a 92-53 non-conference home win over Wofford.

Ja’Rae Smith added nine points and Rachael Rose had eight for Tennessee (8-6), which opens SEC play on Thursday at Florida.

Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) scored two points for the Terriers.

COLLEGE GOLF

ETSU represented at The Masters

East Tennessee alums Adrian Meronk and Seamus Power will participate in the first major of the 2023 season, which will be held April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Power, who made his Masters debut last year, is leading the field in the FexEd Cup Standings with 749 points, while he’s ranked No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Meronk will be making his Masters debut after qualifying based on his Official World Golf Ranking. Meronk made the cut right at the number as he finished the 2022 season ranked No. 50. The top 50 players on the final Official World Golf Ranking list for the previous year receive an invitation to the Masters.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Huzzie earns another award

Make is a touchdown and an extra-point for defensive back Alijah Huzzie, who picked up his seventh All-American honor for the 2022 season as Athlon Sports has released its postseason awards.

Huzzie, a first team all-Southern Conference selection, finished this past season with 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended.