Local Briefs

PREP WRESTLING

D-B leads Brimer Brawl in the Hall

The Dobyns-Bennett Indians built a lead 3 ½ point lead over Knoxville Halls after the first day of competition in the Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall at Viking Hall on Friday.

David Crockett (sixth), Lebanon (eighth), Castlewood (11th), Rural Retreat (12th), Wise County Central (tied for 13th), Sullivan East (15th), Tennessee High (16th), Holston (17th) and Virginia High (20th) are also in the top-20 of the event that resumes this morning.

The finals are tentatively scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. today.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 12 on birthday

Mac McClung scored 12 points on Friday night for the Delaware Blue Coats on Friday night in their 118-113 NBA G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

The Gate City High School graduate also had three rebounds, two assists and three turnovers on the same day he celebrated his 24th birthday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps triumphant in Florida

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown scored 20 points and Grundy’s Cade Looney added 15 to lead Emory & Henry to a 91-61 victory on Friday night at Pensacola Christian in Florida.

Jalen Leftwich added 10 points and five assists, while Jacob Morgan scored nine points. Jake Moynihan added seven rebounds for the 10-4 Wasps.

The Wasps improved to 10-4 on the season.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King drops season opener

Warren Lewis had 10 kills and Kellan Kennedy had seven in King’s season-opening 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 non-conference loss at Purdue Fort Wayne.

King (0-1), which travels to Lewis University on Wednesday, also received 22 assists from Jack Sarnowski, five digs by AJ Drooker and four from Justin Sawyer in falling to the Mastodons.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King opens NWCA Duals with win

The King University women’s wrestling team opened the defense of their NWCA National Duals championship with four technical fall victories and three pins to earn a 34-12 win over ninth-ranked Gannon University on Friday in Louisville, Ky.

Among the winners for King was Jessica Corredor (101 pounds), Danielle Garcia (116), Vayle-Rae Baker (123), Montana DeLawder (130), Viktorya Torres (136), Ana Luciano (143), Tiffani Baublitz (170) and Chey Bowman (170).

King will meet No. 4 McKendree this morning. Championship and third place matches are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Keltner lands in Tallahassee

Former East Tennessee State kicker Tyler Keltner has transferred to Florida State, according to his Twitter account.

Keltner, who was raised in Tallahassee, had a terrific career at ETSU before entering the transfer portal after last season. He made a school record 56 field goals and was perfect on all 131 of his extra point attempts for the Buccaneers in four seasons.