 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Zoe Arrington sets Tennessee High record in 800; Kaylee Jones (Eastside) homers for UVa-Wise
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Zoe Arrington sets Tennessee High record in 800; Kaylee Jones (Eastside) homers for UVa-Wise

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
t

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington set a school record in the 800 meter run at the Tri-Cities Track Classic on Saturday in Johnson City.

Arrington finished second to Science Hill standout Jenna Hutchins (2:13.65) in the 800 meteres with a time of 2:17.76. Arrington also won the one-mile run in 5:08.16.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise hits seven homers

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers slugged seven home runs in sweeping a doubleheader from Wingate by scores of 5-4 and 12-4.

Katie Russell and Megan Wilson went yard in the first game for UVa-Wise (10-15-1), while Sarah Barrett (twice), Kaylee Jones, McKenna Falwell and Kailey Huffman connected for longballs in the nightcap.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Erskine tops Tornado

The King University Tornado lost a pitching duel and a slugfest on Saturday.

King managed just five hits against Erskine ace Landon Denni in dropping a 1-0 decision in the first game, while the Tornado (10-16) allowed 13 hits in the nightcap.

Coker creams Cavs

Coker scored 29 runs on 32 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 18-1 and 11-5.

Clay Taylor had two hits for UVa-Wise (4-20) in the first game, while Gabe Wurtz had three hits in the nightcap.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise loses final match

Limestone posted a 26-24, 25-20, 25-17 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, which was playing its final match of the truncated spring season.

Former Abingdon High School standout Cassidy Farley led UVa-Wise (0-7) with eight kills and six blocks, while Bethany Smith (John Battle) had 12 digs and Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) slammed down six kills.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Roanoke rocks E&H

Emory & Henry College fell to 0-7 with an 8-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Roanoke.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts