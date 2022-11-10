Local Briefs: Yarber scores 9 for Wasps in loss to Radford

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Radford swats Wasps

Patrick Henry graduate and Campbell University transfer Breanna Yarber contributed nine points and nine rebounds to lead Emory & Henry in the Wasps’ 68-39 exhibition game loss to Radford at the Dedmon Center on Thursday night.

Grace Glance tallied 11 rebounds and six points for the Wasps, which trailed 37-24 at halftime before the Big South Conference Highlanders pulled away after the break.

Mimi Traynham added six points and Emma Santoro tallied five points and seven boards for the Wasps, which will officially open its season on Saturday against Milligan.

Amaya Lee (Virginia High, King) contributed four rebounds and two steals in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King’s Blankenship honored

King University volleyball standout Hailee Blankenship has received All-Conference Carolinas honors for the first time in her career, picking up second team acclaim.

Blankenship was the offensive leader for the Tornado this season, averaging 3.38 kills and 0.52 service aces per set, along with 2.67 digs and 0.39 blocks. She finished the regular season ranked second in the conference with 10.89 attacks per set, which was 25th-most in Division II. Her 3.38 kills per set is good for fourth in the conference, while her 0.50 aces per set is fifth best.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King hosts UVa-Wise tonight

A pair of local men’s college basketball teams will open their seasons tonight against each other in the Conference Carolina/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at the Student Center Complex in Bristol.

King will entertain the University of Virginia’s College at Wise at 7:30 p.m. That game will be preceded by Carson-Newman and Lees-McRae at 5 p.m.

Two games will also be played on Saturday, with the Highland Cavaliers facing Lees-McRae at 2, followed by King at Carson-Newman.

***

The UVa-Wise women are also beginning their season at home in the SAC/Peach Belt Conference Challenge beginning today and continuing through Sunday.

The schedule has been adjusted due to weather concerns, with UVa-Wise slated to play Clayton State on Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by Flagler on Sunday at 1.

***

Emory & Henry will open its basketball season on Saturday, with the men’s team hosting Bluefield State at 2 p.m., followed by the E&H women playing Milligan at 4 at the King Center.