Local Briefs: Yarber’s 27 lifts Wasps past Lions

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yarber’s 27 lifts Wasps past Lions

Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) scored 27 points and added 10 rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 95-68 South Atlantic Conference home win over Mars Hill.

Hannah Spainhour added 24 points, while Emma Santoro (11 points, seven rebounds) and Brylee Jones (10 points and eight assists) also paced the Wasps (6-7, 3-2).

Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee tallied nine points, five boards, three steals and three assists.

Cavs fall by 1 to Railsplitters

Josie Hester had 22 points and eight rebounds and Nia Vanzant added 15 points in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 59-58 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Lincoln Memorial.

Caitlyn Ross added seven points, six assists and four rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (8-5, 1-3). Katlin Burger also had seven points and seven boards.

Potts shoots King to victory

Jaden Potts made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift King to a low-scoring 44-42 Conference Carolinas road win at Erskine.

The lead switched hands three times in the last 14 seconds before Potts put the Tornado up to stay.

West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West led the Tornado (3-11, 3-3) with seven points and six rebounds, while Jordan Weir also had seven points and seven boards.

Jada Campbell (Virginia High) and Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) had six points each. King defeated the Flying Fleet 71-50 in November.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King grounds Flying Fleet

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 26 points and Darron Howard added 23 to lead King past winless Erskine for an 83-78 Conference Carolinas road victory.

King (4-8, 3-3), which outscored the Flying Fleet 34-11 at the free throw line, also got nine points from Jaylen Bernard and six points and 19 rebounds by Kenny Turner.

Wasps sting Lions

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown contributed 25 points and six rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 87-67 South Atlantic Conference home win over Mars Hill.

Jalen Leftwich and Jake Moynihan had 11 points each for the Wasps (9-4, 2-3) and Patrick Antonelli tallied nine points and four assists. Cade Looney (Grundy) had eight points and six boards.

No. 6 Railsplitters split Cavs

Kervens Yacinthe scored 16 points, including 10-for-11 at the free throw line, and Rron Ukaj added 10 points and 14 rebounds in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 94-69 South Atlantic Conference loss to NCAA Division II No. 6 Lincoln Memorial at the Prior Center.

Ben Bryson added 11 points for UVA Wise (7-6, 1-4), which fell behind 54-26 at halftime. Bradley Dean (Gate City) had seven points and three assists.

Lincoln Memorial (14-1 5-0) was led by Quay Kennedy with 20 points.

Catamounts run past Buccaneers

Jordan King scored 13 points for East Tennessee State, but Western Carolina outscored the Buccaneers 33-22 in the second half to earn a 71-60 Southern Conference victory at Freedom Hall.

ETSU (6-10, 2-1) also got 12 points and 12 rebounds by Jaden Seymour and 10 points and six boards from Jalen Haynes.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sullivan East’s Tate honored

Sullivan East senior football player Masun Tate has been chosen to the Tennessee Fellowship of Christian Athletes Class 4A all-state team.

Tate, who played receiver and defensive back for the Patriots, was chosen to the team as an athlete.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Virginia Invitational coming to Bearcat Den

Virginia High will host the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational Powered by Big Shots on Jan. 19-22 at the Bearcat Den.

The four-day event will include more than 40 teams from 10 states and Canada. Among the programs slated to attend are Oak Hill Academy (Va), Moravian Prep (NC), Hamilton Heights (Tn) and Wesley Christian (Ky).

For more information, visit www.bigshots.net/vainvitational