LOCAL BRIEFS: Wythe Raceway to host Next Gen tire testing

The Dobyns-Bennett duo of Hannah Watson (10 kills) and Sarah Moore (18 digs) also contributed for the Wasps (7-10).

Railsplitters split Tornado

Hailee Blankenship had 10 kills, four digs and two aces to King’s 25-15, 25-19 25-20 non-conference loss to Lincoln Memorial. King (12-8) also received nine kills and three blocks from Abigale Belcher (Patrick Henry).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to host “Buc Madness”

The ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will host “Buc Madness”, a preseason tip-off event, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Brooks Gym. It is free and open to the public beginning at 7 p.m.

Fans will be treated to a three-point shooting contest and a dunk show, along with various skills competitions. In addition, there will be plenty of opportunities to win prizes, while everyone in attendance will receive the 2021-22 team schedule posters.

Desmond Oliver is the new men’s basketball coach at ETSU, while Simon Harris is in his first season with the women’s program.