LOCAL BRIEFS: Wythe Raceway to host Next Gen tire testing

NASCAR
Wythe Raceway to host Next Gen tire testing
According to numerous national reports, NASCAR plans to conduct a Goodyear tire test for the Next Gen car on Nov. 16 at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat.
NASCAR Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen, who has vast experience on dirt tracks, will help NASCAR gain information on the Next Gen creation ahead of the April 17 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
National reports also indicate that a short track tire test is planned for Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ridgeview’s Frazier inks with UPike
Ridgeview High School’s Brooklyn Frazier has signed with the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville.
Frazier averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game during the 2020-21 season for Ridgeview. Her older sister, Bailey, currently plays at Pikeville and another ex-Wolfpack star, Kayla Mullins, had a productive career for the Bears of the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference as well.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wasps volley past Maroons
Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had 16 kills and Savannah Keesee added 11 to lead Emory & Henry rally for a 17-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 rivalry win over Roanoke College.
The Dobyns-Bennett duo of Hannah Watson (10 kills) and Sarah Moore (18 digs) also contributed for the Wasps (7-10).
Railsplitters split Tornado
Hailee Blankenship had 10 kills, four digs and two aces to King’s 25-15, 25-19 25-20 non-conference loss to Lincoln Memorial. King (12-8) also received nine kills and three blocks from Abigale Belcher (Patrick Henry).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU to host “Buc Madness”
The ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will host “Buc Madness”, a preseason tip-off event, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Brooks Gym. It is free and open to the public beginning at 7 p.m.
Fans will be treated to a three-point shooting contest and a dunk show, along with various skills competitions. In addition, there will be plenty of opportunities to win prizes, while everyone in attendance will receive the 2021-22 team schedule posters.
Desmond Oliver is the new men’s basketball coach at ETSU, while Simon Harris is in his first season with the women’s program.